Cristiano Ronaldo gives a blunt and direct answer about prohibiting his eldest son from using the cell phone

CR7 said that his eldest son asks him for a cell phone, but he still won’t let him have it

Known for taking care of his own body, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to bring the same discipline to his children.

This Friday, during an event in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, the Manchester United star commented on his eldest son, ‘Cristianinho’. At 11 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior He doesn’t have a cell phone yet.

“He spends all his time asking me if he can have a cell phone and I tell him that it’s still a while away. It’s true that this generation is one step ahead of ours and we have to know how to use new technologies, but we can’t be obsessive We can use it, but not all the time.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son celebrate winning the Nations League Getty Images

The Portuguese striker also encouraged young people to watch and take care of their mind and fitness during his participation in a conference focused on health at the Dubai Expo, where he enjoyed a massive reception.

An enthusiastic mass acclaimed the player of the Man Utd when he made his appearance on a platform in the middle of El Wasl square, in the heart of the Expo 2020 venue.

“Health is the most important thing we have and we have to take care of it,” Cristiano said, addressing his advice especially to children, “who are the next generation.”

“I’m 37 years old and I’m still playing football,” assured the striker during a question session, putting himself as an example of someone who takes care of himself, and insisted on the need for young people to “believe in themselves” and watch how they feed both “body and mind”.

Ronaldo enjoys a short vacation in the UAE, accompanied by his wife, Georgina Rodriguez, star of a “docureality” released this week on the platform Netflix, and their four children.



Expo 2020, lasting six months and which opened its doors on October 1, summoned the athlete in the week dedicated to promoting health and well-being.

Other well-known athletes have also participated these days in the days dedicated to health at the Dubai Expo, including the former French soccer player Patrick Evra, the Irish robbie keane and the Portuguese Ruben Days, player of the Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo take a break from English football matches. The Red Devils have not played since last Saturday (22), when they defeated West Ham in the Premier League, and return to the field next Friday (4) against the Middlesbrough on the FA Cup.

In the current season, Cristiano Ronaldo He is the top scorer in the Man Utd with 14 goals, double that of the second scorer Bruno Fernandes. The striker has also provided 3 assists in 23 games since joining the Juventus.