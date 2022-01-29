Criticism of international artists who will participate in a festival organized by Lis Cuesta: “It’s a dictatorship”

Cuban activists demand in social networks international artists who have confirmed their participation in the San Remo Festival Music Awardsin Cuba, that they not travel to the island, under the argument that by doing so they could be supporting a dictatorship that has hundreds of political prisoners.

the italian festival is being organized by Lis Cuesta, coordinator of the Events Committee of the Ministry of Culture (MINCULT), and wife of President Miguel Díaz-Canel. “We aspire to a face-to-face San Remo,” Cuesta said in April 2021.

So far, the Spanish singers Alex Ubago, Carlos Torres, the duo Andy and Lucas and the Mexican Kalimba have confirmed their participation, while on the Cuban side Alain Pérez, David and Ernesto Blanco, Telmary, Buena Fe, Jorgito Karamba, Waldo Mendoza, Adrián Berazaín and Raúl Paz.

Likewise, Italian artists such as Tony Espósito, Ricardo Cocciante, Michele Pecora, the new band Carboidrati and the young singer Denise Faro will attend.

However, this news has generated discontent in Cuban activism. The visual artist and activist Salomé García urged the musicians Alejandro Sanz, Yotuel and Beatriz Luengo to explain to her colleagues that there is a dictatorship and child political prisoners in Cuba.

In addition, García recalled that Díaz-Canel was the one who gave “the combat order” on July 11, 2021, during the protests against his government, which generated the repression of the demonstrators. As a consequence, almost 1,400 people were arrested, more than 730 remain behind bars, and 790 have been prosecuted.

The organization Cuba Libre made a similar question to Andy and Lucas, Álex Ubago and Kalimba: “You should be ashamed! How can you sing in a country that has children as political prisoners? As of today I stop listening to them on my Spotify.”

Another user, identified as Léo, addressed Kalimba directly: “I really appreciate your music and I think you need to know that in Cuba there are more than 700 unjustly imprisoned for political reasons, including several children.”

“We Cubans tell you: ‘don’t support the San Remo event in Cuba.’ We Cubans need the right to demonstrate,” he added.

The festival will be held in Havana, between April 5 and 10. Concerts will be held at Club 500, in Palmares, and an interpretation contest with 16 young Cubans.

In addition, the Hotel Nacional will host a business fair, a fashion show by Italian designer Renato Balestra and a culinary event by Lis Cuesta.