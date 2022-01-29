Cruz Azul announces the casualties of Pol Fernández and Lucas Passerini

Midtime Editorial

Via Twitter, Blue Cross said goodbye to Pol Fernández and Lucas Passerini. Thus, the sky-blue club made the departure of the two South Americans official.

Pol Fernandez is going to Boca Juniors After the controversy that was generated around the ways in which his departure from the celestial institution. It should be noted that the transfer was in definitive purchase by the xeneinzes.

pole lived two cycles with the Machine, the first during the 2019 Apertura, where he played 12 games and gave one assist.

His second cycle was throughout the 2021, where he was part of the team that achieved the ninth title League, in addition to the Champion of Champions. In this time he played 44 games and scored three goals, “said the team on its official website.

Passerini is also leaving

While regarding Passerini, the two parties reached an agreement to release the letter of the footballer who reaches La Calera Union from chili.

Lucas Passerini came to La Maquina for the Closing 2020 in which he played four games, without any annotation. In the CONCACAF Champions League he scored two goals, both against Portmore United.

La Maquina and Lucas Passerini reached an agreement for the early termination of their contract. Good luck in whatever comes, Lucas! https://t.co/j8obDawtET – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) January 28, 2022

For him guardians 2020 Y Guardians 2021, Luke went on loan for Necaxa Y saint Louis. With the Aguascalientes club, the Argentine made three goals.

For your return with Machine at opening 2021, Lucas scored 2 goals in 280 minutes, against FC Juárez and against Gallos.