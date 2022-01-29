Cruz Azul news today: Is a signing stolen from River Plate?

Facundo Farías interests River, and for Cruz Azul it is an option without further ado

January 27, 2022 12:20 p.m.

When it seemed that the market of the Blue Cross Sports Club ended with the addition of Ivan Morales, The Machine would have one more striker in his sights for his team, who is also the target of River Plate.

It is even painted as a non-stop of the cement workers, who go for everything, because they seem to want the tenth at any cost, going over all the others, as they have been doing at the start of the tournament.

turn on the stove football, get to know the latest news, latest developments and all the news that surrounds Machine, that even in the national team their good work is rewarded:

Facundo Farías is an option, but River has already offered

Farías in training with Colón

He had been telling himself for some time that if an interesting market opportunity arose to reinforce the lead, Cruz Azul would take it into account. The name of Facundo Farías began to be related to La Maquina in the last few hours, but it has never gone beyond an option, because as far as is known, they did not even approach their agent or club to buy it, which River did, which He would have already made a formal offer to Colón to take his 18-year-old forward.

Two starters for the game vs. Jamaica

Uriel Antuna and Charly Rodríguez celebrating a goal with Cruz Azul

The good start to the tournament by Uriel Antuna and especially Charly Rodríguez has not gone unnoticed by anyone, not even by ‘Tata’ Martino. Antuna was returned to the national team after a period of absence due to poor performance in Chivas. Now both players would start against Jamaica, rewarding their strong start to the tournament.

Víctor Velázquez charges against Pol Fernández

Pol Fernández with the Cruz Azul shirt

Pol Fernández’s actions to force his departure from Cruz Azul continue to leave opinions and comments about it. The president of the Administrative Council also issued an opinion on what happened with Fernández: “The Pol Fernández thing was not ethical, by all means we found out that he had already signed with another team, when he still had a contract, he left us with a bad taste of mouth. Pol approached the coaching staff to ask for a special permit, we found out from the Argentine media. He had six months left, but if there is a player who is not happy, it is better to say ‘until here’”.

Cruz Azul awaits your return to sign the renewal

Juan Escobar with the Cruz Azul shirt

In addition to making big purchases, Cruz Azul has focused on renewing the players who were willing to do so. One of them in Juan Escobar, for whom there would already be an agreement for a renewal until 2025, with a salary increase that would put him among the best paid in the squad. Everything would be ready, the only thing missing is the return of the player of the FIFA date with Paraguay, to sign the paper, next to his representative.

James Rodríguez to Cruz Azul, the smoke of the market

James Rodríguez as the captain of the Colombian team

A user on social networks found it funny to make a joke about the bomb signing of the Colombian midfielder by La Maquina, stating that everything was already agreed, arriving on loan for a year, with a purchase option of almost 20 million dollars. That created emotion, but it was still a joke, or even a deliberate lie, by someone on social networks, which today has nothing to do with it. And who knows if it will be in the future.