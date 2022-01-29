Cryptocurrency Holders Might Not Get Rich From Mass Adoption

The adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies does not necessarily cause their price to rise in dollar terms, Goldman Sachs maintains.

In a note seen by Bloomberg published on Thursday, the international banking giant claimed that the mass acceptance of crypto assets would increase their correlation with other mainstream asset classes.

Goldman: Adoption is a ‘double-edged sword’

Contrary to many Bitcoin advocates, Goldman was firmly insensitive to the prospect of cryptocurrencies as a tool for enrichment of the general population.

“While it may increase valuations, it is also likely to increase correlations with other financial market variables, which will reduce the diversification benefit of holding the asset class,” the note says.

Its authors, Zach Pandl and Isabella Rosenberg, further described mainstream adoption as a “double-edged sword.”

In other words, if Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies were more correlated to existing assets, the asymmetric profit margin would be reduced.

The comments come at a time when crypto markets are showing a higher correlation with equity markets, particularly this month, and projections for 2022 do not favor a strong recovery, at least initially.

Yet not even Goldman himself has fully subscribed to a narrative, reasoning in early January that BTC/USD could still hit $100,000, somewhat ironically stealing market share from gold and thus attracting investors. more traditional investors.

Simple supply and demand?

Alternative theories for Bitcoin specifically avoid the idea that the correlation outweighs the rate of return provided by other factors in the future.

The simple mathematical equation of declining supply in the face of increased adoption is defended by analysts as a de facto guarantee of higher prices against fiat currencies in the future.

Bitcoin’s predictable issuance schedule, combined with burgeoning wallet entities, amounts to a phenomenon that continues to play out despite short-term price weakness.

Wallet addresses holding at least 1 BTC against the BTC/USD pair. Source: LookIntoBitcoin

The pullback that began in November, meanwhile, has failed to dampen the enthusiasm of users with larger wallet sizes, according to reveal the data from the tracking resource, Santiment.