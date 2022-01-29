Cuban government denies entry to baseball player Yulieski Gurriel

Cuban immigration authorities They denied entry to the stellar Major League Baseball player, Yulieski Gurriel Castillo, who for the first time was trying to return to the country and reunite with part of his family, a resident of the Sancti Spíritus area.

the website Full Swing reported that the player, American League batting champion in the 2021 season, planned to travel in a private plane to Havana and from there continue by road to Varadero, where the Gurriel-Castillo meeting would take place.

This Friday popular first baseman for the Houston Astros and owner of the World Series in 2017 learned of the refusal to enter Cuba, without receiving an explanation of the reasons for preventing his return to Cuba, six years after left the National Baseball Team Along with his brother Lourdes Jr, during the Caribbean Series in the Dominican Republic in 2016.

According to Cuban legislation, athletes who leave national teams no longer have to wait eight years before being able to return to the country, but the prohibition is only five, limit that was met for Yulieski Gurriel and his brother, Lourdes Gurriel in February 2021.

The prohibition of entry to Gurriel is not an isolated event. Last week Cuban authorities denied access to the country to slugger Lisbán Correa, former Industriales player and current member of Astronautas de Los Santos in the professional league of Panama. Correa was forced to return to Panama for being included in the list of “defecting athletes”.

Yudith Castillo Ruiz, a relative of the Major League Baseball star, published a post on Facebook, about the disappointment that everyone felt due to the absence of Yuli Gurriel.

“Heading to Varadero to meet again with part of the Gurriel Castillo family. Although the main character 10 will be missing for reasons beyond his control and the will of others. But despite all the inconveniences, from his height he is going to give satisfaction to his family, which is the most important thing he has in Cuba, not to mention friends and fans,” he wrote.

Meeting of the family of Yuli Gurriel / Facebook Yudith Castillo Ruiz

A few weeks ago, the father of the Cuban star, Lourdes Gurriel traveled to Cuba, although his migratory situation is different, since he emigrated regularly to the United States, together with his wife Olga Lidia and their eldest son Yunieski. The Gourriel Castillo family currently resides in a mansion in southwest Miami.

The family suffered a painful loss last year in Cuba. He is also a baseball player and coach. Yoanis Delgado Pedroso, former head of the Sancti Spíritus teams, died last September in Sancti Spíritus, a victim of COVID-19, at the age of 39. Yoanis was the son of former player and member of the Cuba team, José Raúl Delgado, uncle of Lourdes Gourriel, father.

The Gurriels kept abreast of the evolution of Yoanis’ illness and deeply regretted his death, as stated on social networks.

In recent years, some Cuban Major League players had traveled to Cuba, including José Dariel “Pito” Abreu, Aroldis Chapman and Yasiel Puig.

In the 2021 season, Yulieski Gurriel was a key player in advancing his team to World Series discussion. In addition to winning the batting title, he also won the Gold Glove, an award that recognizes the best defensive players at each position in the Major Leagues.

the sportsman, born in Sancti Spiritus, He said that he was very grateful to his coaches, his teammates on the Astros team and his family for all the support they give him and that allows him to achieve these results.

At the age of 37, Yuli Gurriel established himself as the second oldest player in the entire MLB to be crowned batting champion. “El Piña”, as the fans also know him, is only surpassed by the great Barry Bonds, who completed the feat in 2002, at 38.