Daniela Chávez raised the temperature and stole everyone’s eyes with this publication on Instagram

Daniella Chavez He has managed to conquer Latin hearts thanks to his charms and his particular way of posting photos on his social networks, especially on Instagram where he never ceases to surprise us.

On this occasion, the Chilean influencer stole hearts with a daring beach outfit and climbed on the front of a boat. He capped the photo saying: “Thank you and kisses ???? to each one of those who always give heart to my photos and comment.”

Daniella Chavez / Capture of Instagram @ DaniellaChavezOficial

Just a few days ago, on Tuesday, January 25, the Chilean playmate uploaded a video dressed as a bride that left everyone applauding her and giving her likes, so much so that so far it exceeds 106 thousand hearts in the camera network.

Daniella Chavez currently lives in Miami, Florida, and every time he posts on social media he usually gets a lot of attention. Let us remember that his fame jumped the borders when he made public an alleged romance with the world soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The news of the alleged affair of Chavez with Ronaldo became world news years ago, as she claimed they had met in U.S months before they both fulfilled their “dreams” to sleep together.

Daniella Chávez / Capture of Instagram @ daniellachavezoficial

He told Reforma: “I met Cristiano in November 2014, in the United States. We had already talked by email and Skype; I had to travel for work, and he told me to come for a couple of days.

“Cristiano was very shy at first, but when he gained confidence he was a real man, although still a bit fearful. He loved me, but the idea was not to show it.

“I just wanted to fulfill a dream and have sex with him. I love her body. (Cristiano liked) my face, my breasts and the fact that he had never slept with a Playmate.