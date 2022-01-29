Daniela Chávez raised the temperature and stole everyone’s eyes with this publication on Instagram

Daniella Chavez He has managed to conquer Latin hearts thanks to his charms and his particular way of posting photos on his social networks, especially on Instagram where he never ceases to surprise us.

On this occasion, the Chilean influencer stole hearts with a daring beach outfit and climbed on the front of a boat. He capped the photo saying: “Thank you and kisses ???? to each one of those who always give heart to my photos and comment.”

