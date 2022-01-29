David Beckham’s face when he found out that his 10-year-old daughter is in love

David Beckham is trying to digest the news that his ten-year-old daughter

david beckham he is still trying to digest the last revelation that his youngest daughter of ten years made to him, Harper Seven (10). The father of four posted on his Instagram on Wednesday a black and white image of himself shocked to learn that his baby is no longer so small.

“The roses are Red. Harper Seven mentions that she is in love and this is dad’s face”, he wrote and then added: “But it’s ok, she said: ‘Dad, you are my only Valentine,’” the former soccer player joked.

The adorable photo comes after Beckham shared a couple of snaps of him and Harper taking a morning stroll together last week. One of the images generated great controversy because in it the former soccer player is seen kissing his youngest daughter on the mouth. “Daddy and Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning,” she wrote.

The post you made has two images. In the first, you can see the father and daughter smile in front of the camera, while in the second, the former player kisses her on the mouth. Immediately, hundreds of comments from his followers pointed to the actions of the athlete.

“Although this is very sweet please do not kiss your daughter on the lips”; “It’s weird and inappropriate”; “This is very creepy, bordering on pedophile behavior”; “This is not good”; “If this is natural, then I’m proud because I’m ‘rare,'” were some of the comments the publication received.

The photo was shared on the former player’s Instagram

Away from the controversy generated by the image, The former Spice Girls responded to the post with heart emojis. Another celebrity who commented on the photo was the Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, who expressed: “Father’s love.”

This isn’t the first time Beckham has posted something like this. In 2018, he shared another very similar photo with Harper Seven and also earned him a wave of criticism.

Questions about this type of attitude point to two variants. The first is when talking about the child’s immune system, since with this action on the part of the adult he could infect him with some type of virus.

Continue reading the story

The second is related to an action by the father that would make the minor in question uncomfortable, because It is a gesture of affection that is shown in love relationships.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Subject pursued by police escapes leaving behind a woman and a child