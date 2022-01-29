”Dedicate yourself to playing better and shut up, you don’t contribute anything”

2022-01-29
The Honduran national team is going through a real crisis. With only 3 points in the octagonal and without knowing the victory, the Bicolor will miss another World Cup date and to finish off there was an exchange of words between Romell Quito Y Andy Najar.
The calendar that remains for Honduras in the qualifiers
The ‘Romantic’ spoke through Instagram with a direct message to his partner, who recently said that Solomon Nazar must have been the new coach of the ‘H’ and that it was not the time to bring the ‘Bolillo’ Gomez after the dismissal of fabian coitus.
“Andy Najar, instead of criticizing, you should be here helping to move this forward and not turn your back on your country at a difficult time for everyone,” were the forceful words of Kyoto.
Subsequently, Romell received a harsh response, but from the brother of Andy Najar. Through Facebook, Christian Najar stunned the former striker of the Olympia and defended the player from D.C. United.
”And what does Najar have to do with the frustration he has because they lost yesterday? Dedicate yourself to playing better and shut up because you don’t contribute anything”, he said Christian Najarshowing that he was upset by what he said Quito.
It should be remembered that Christian Najar he is also a footballer Andy and in 2017 it was being tested in marathon. However, the player did not end up staying and revealed the reason.
“I was with them for three months and they only had me with lies. A good coach who knows football tells you if they like you or not in less than a week, that’s why I decided to leave. Those people were just lies, “said the brother of najar.