”Dedicate yourself to playing better and shut up, you don’t contribute anything”

2022-01-29

The Honduran national team is going through a real crisis. With only 3 points in the octagonal and without knowing the victory, the Bicolor will miss another World Cup date and to finish off there was an exchange of words between Romell Quito Y Andy Najar.

The calendar that remains for Honduras in the qualifiers

The ‘Romantic’ spoke through Instagram with a direct message to his partner, who recently said that Solomon Nazar must have been the new coach of the ‘H’ and that it was not the time to bring the ‘Bolillo’ Gomez after the dismissal of fabian coitus.

“Andy Najar, instead of criticizing, you should be here helping to move this forward and not turn your back on your country at a difficult time for everyone,” were the forceful words of Kyoto.