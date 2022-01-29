Development of the world’s first offshore electric boat charger announced

Stillstrom, a new company owned by Maersk’s offshore maritime services division, has developed technology that will allow hybrid vessels to be charged with electricity while moored to a buoy connected to land via a transmission line.

Two Danish giants, the shipping company Maersk and the wind company Orsted, have announced their plans to load ships on the high seas to support the decarbonisation of the maritime industry.

As part of the project, Maersk Supply Service, a subsidiary of Maersk, has now founded its offshore vessel loading company, Stillstrom.

Stillstrom, which means silent energy in Danish, would provide offshore electrical charging services to vessels in ports, offshore power centers and operations.

The plan calls for Stillstrom and Orsted to show off the world’s first large-scale offshore ship charging station in the third quarter of 2022. The plant will supply overnight power to one of Orsted’s servicing vessels.

Orsted is willing to make all technology generated during the project available to the public to maximize carbon reduction.

The recharging buoy itself is large enough to power a hybrid electric boat. The same technology, but on a larger scale, will be applied to larger ships.

The project seeks to replace fossil fuels with green electricity with almost zero noise pollution while the buoy is in use.

The news about the possible appearance of offshore wind charging stations is very topical, as pollution from the international shipping industry increased by almost 5% last year, according to a report by the Simpson Spence & Young shipping corridor.