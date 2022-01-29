Did Sheyla Rojas and Sir Winston break up due to infidelity? Mysterious publications fuel Instagram rumors Farándula NNDC | SHOWS

Sheyla Rojas She surprised all her followers with some publications that she shared in her Instagram Stories in which she hints that Luis Miguel Galarza, her Mexican boyfriend, was unfaithful to her.

The model unleashed a wave of rumors thanks to these posts in which she shows that she would have problems with her partner, who is known as Sir Winston, and that the businessman He would have cheated on her with other women.

“Be careful with this idea that everyone is replaceable, there are people that one does not meet twice in life”reads one of the images he posted on the aforementioned social network.

In a second post you can read: “She told me: ‘You are my queen’, I checked her phone and we were the wonderful world of Disney … even Fiona was.”

Let us remember that Sheyla Rojas has lived with Luis Miguel Galarza in Mexico for several months, even a few weeks ago, she threw him a lavish party to celebrate his birthday with some close friends.

She has offered interviews to different local programs and on more than one occasion she has declared that You would like to marry your partner and start a family. Will those plans still stand after this?

