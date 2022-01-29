Did you change computers last year? He wasn’t the only one

Global device sales broke 2012 record with 341 million units

Johnny Castro

johnnycastro.asesor@larepublica.net | Saturday January 29, 2022 08:02 am

Are you one of the people who decided to change computers? It was not the only one, since last year a record of 2012 was broken with more than 341 million units shipped in the world, according to the consulting firm Canalys.

The explanation is because in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of people were sent to work from home or changed to a hybrid work model that mixes face-to-face with virtuality, forcing them to resort to personal or family devices in many cases, instead of workstations or equipment.

Here many realized that their computers were already obsolete and slow, especially before the arrival of the new Windows 11 operating system, and multiple collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet and Cisco Webex that require good Internet connections, processors modern and fast, a good amount of RAM and video memory to work smoothly.

This figure represents a growth of 14.6% year-on-year and, it is the highest figure since 2012, which made the revenues of the main manufacturers in this industry increase by 15% to reach $250 billion.

According to Canalys, laptops and workstations again led buyer preference with a total of 275 million units sold, compared to 66 million desktop devices.

“2021 was a decisive year in the history of the computing market, with the place of the computer at the center of work, learning and leisure consolidated,” said the firm’s analyst, Ishan Dutt, who highlighted that the growth It came after an impressive 2020 and despite the problems and restrictions in matters in the supply chain.

All manufacturers increased their sales in 2021 and the leaderboard remained unchanged.

The one that grew the most was Apple, which maintained its fourth position after an increase of 28.3%, while HP continued as an escort despite having grown less than all the others. Lenovo led the list, Dell closed the podium and Acer was fifth, among other companies.

The Top 5

All manufacturers increased their sales in 2021 and the leaderboard remained unchanged, with Lenovo in the lead, followed by HP, Dell, Apple and Acer. (Total units expressed in millions of units).

Manufacturer 2020 2021

Lenovo 72.6 82.1

HP 67.6 74.0

Dell 50.2 59.3

Apple 22.5 28.9

Steel 20.0 24.3

Others 64.4 72.1

Source: Canalys.