Diego Verdaguer: His granddaughter (little known) gives him the last goodbye in a moving way

Diego Verdaguer became a grandfather of little Lucca Miguel in November 2021, by of his daughter Ana Victoria. However, he had already known the feeling of having grandchildren before, thanks to his daughter Maria Jimena Bocadorofruit of his first marriage, for whom he always took responsibility despite the separation.

At the same time, Maria Jimena Bocadoro became a mother ago some years of Malena Boccadorowho has already spoken on social networks to say goodbye to his grandfather.

In this regard, the young shared a photograph with the disappeared Argentine singer, in which he appears giving him a kiss on the cheek and which he accompanied with the following message:

“You have all the strength of my being, forever, wherever you go. The amount of love I have for you It cannot be measured in any universe except the one you and I have created.”

Malena Boccadoro is the eldest granddaughter of Diego Verdaguer

And he completed: “I love you infinitely. I can’t thank you enough for being my grandfather. You and I were more than flesh and bone. You are everything, everything, everything. Forever. Forever. You have my heart-I love you.”

In addition to his Instagram Stories, he also published a photograph of the Argentine that he completed with many “I love you”. In the past, Malena Bocadoro had also shared various photographs of Diego Verdaguer in which they starred in various grandfather-granddaughter moments.