Diego Verdaguer was vaccinated against covid-19; although his wife had spoken out against

Amanda Miguel’s position was contrary to the covid-19 vaccine, at least according to tweets she published in 2020, and that has now earned her a barrage of criticism on the social network after she announced yesterday that her husband, Diego Verdaguer, died of complications after contracting the disease.

However, the Argentine singer’s publicist, Claudia López Ibarra confirmed to Associated Press that he was vaccinated against the coronavirus. “Yes, he was vaccinated… but the virus attacked him in the US when the delta variant was present,” López Ibarra said, according to what the news agency published on Friday.

Verdaguer, however, frequently traveled to the United States, especially after the birth of Lucca, the eldest son of his daughter Ana Victoria, who lives in Los Angeles. Likewise, the artist had concert performances in the United States and had a tour scheduled with Amanda Miguel for this year, “Toda una vida 2022 Tour”, with more than 20 planned dates.

Amanda Miguel posted a couple of tweets in 2020 showing an anti-vaccine stance, which has gone viral and has been showered with criticism. “Perhaps the vaccine is the famous covid. No thanks, not even the microchip at all,” the singer wrote in response to a tweet from CNN newscaster Camilo Egaña. It is unknown if she has since changed her stance on the matter.

Perhaps “the vaccine” is the famous Covid!!! No thanks 🙏🏻 nor the microchip for nasaaaddddaaaa — Amanda Miguel (@amandamiguels) April 27, 2020

For his part, the singer gave an interview in October 2020 for the television channel of the Mexican newspaper The Herald in which he says that, he believed, the pandemic was something created by “evil minds.” The singer’s posture did not seem to minimize the problem, but rather made him fear the disease more. As they comment in the interview, he even maintained strong measures at some time to avoid getting infected, although it is not known if that changed over time.

With AP information