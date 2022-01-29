“Difficult, very long and without covid vaccination”

Candidates for the Specialized Health Training tests (FSE).

Many of the applicants RIS 2022 They have been disappointed in the test carried out this Saturday. One of the 7,915 candidates who have applied for the Nursing exercise explains to Medical Writing that it was an exercise “very long, convoluted, complex and focused on doctors”. “I have noticed a great degree of difficulty compared to previous exams,” remarks the nurse, who claims to feel “exhausted, frustrated and angry” after the exam.

According to the EIR applicant, the weight of subjects such as Traumatology They have monopolized an important role in the exam. In this regard, he points out that, when in this branch only one or two questions used to be addressed in the entire test, the number of Traumatology questions has risen to “seven or eight” on this occasion. “They have asked about scales that I had never seen in my life”, continues this candidate, who points out that the rest of her colleagues share these same first impressions.

“I felt like it was like filling out a pool. I don’t know if it’s because it’s the first time I’ve applied, but my colleagues have left with the same feeling,” says another applicant who has faced the test.

Covid vaccination, absent in the EIR 2022

However, the aspirants throw that of Maternal-Child, one of the disciplines traditionally most frequently asked in the EIR, there have hardly been any questions. “It seems that the effort has not been worth it,” laments a nurse, who also expected a greater weight from the Covid-19 vaccination process.

“I would say that the most asked specialty has been Family and Community. I have missed questions about the covid vaccination, which has been a process in which the nurses have been at the forefront, ”she adds, noting that there has been no specific question on this issue. Also, she remembers that SARS-CoV-2 has only been mentioned in two or three questions.

On the other hand, regarding the picture questions, another candidate points out that a total of 12 have been included, a figure notably higher than that of previous exams. “The images I have not seen so difficult. They were generally affordable,” she highlights. “I was expecting a simpler, more normal exam. I would go so far as to say I did not expect such a medical examination; I had the feeling that, as a nurse, they were not at our level”, concludes the nurse, who leaves the classroom after four and a half hours with a feeling of “frustration” after all the work done in the months of preparation.