Do you see the expired Vacu ID in the Wallet app? so you can fix it

The Office of Innovation and Technology Services (PRITS, in English) explained today, Friday, that the problem for which hundreds of citizens could not see the Vacu ID -electronic evidence of vaccination against COVID-19- in the Wallet application of the iOS operating system, used in Apple devices, responds to the fact that the validity was restricted to six months.

This caused citizens who connected their inoculation document with the Wallet app more than half a year ago to appear in the application as expired or deactivated. This category also prevents access to the QR code, a security method that merchants have, among others, so that they can confirm that the Vacu ID belongs to the person who indicates it.

“(The problem) does not affect the validity of the Vacu ID or its validation, you can continue to see your Vacu ID in Cesco Digital,” the agency said in written statements.

How to solve it?

If you want to re-add your Vacu ID to Wallet on your iPhone phone, you need to do the following steps:

Access Wallet on iPhone

Scroll down and select the deactivated or expired passes

Delete the Vacu ID from the Wallet (press “delete”)

Open Cesco Digital and access your Vacu ID

Press the 3 dots at the top right of the Vacu ID

Click Add to Wallet.

And voila, you will have the Vacu ID again in the Wallet app.