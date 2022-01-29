Doctors Surgically Operate Rare Venous Thoracic Vent Syndrome in Puerto Rico

These types of patients are recommended to remove the first rib and the muscles that are causing compression

Doctor Rafael Santini, vascular surgeon at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Puerto Rico.

At just 21 years old, a young bodybuilder could be among the first to be successfully operated on when presenting with a venous-type chest opening in Puerto Rico.

This is a group of disorders that occur when the blood vessels or nerves in the space between the collarbone and the first rib (thoracic opening) become compressed. It can cause pain in the shoulders and neck and numbness in the fingers.

There are several types of withdrawal syndrome thoracic outlet syndrome, including neurogenic (neurological) thoracic outlet syndrome, being the most common type of thoracic outlet syndrome characterized by brachial plexus compression.

Vascular thoracic outlet syndrome, which occurs when one or more of the veins (venous thoracic outlet syndrome) or arteries (arterial thoracic outlet syndrome) below the clavicle become compressed, and nonspecific type thoracic outlet syndrome, which can experience chronic pain thoracic outlet area that worsens with activity, but a specific cause of the pain cannot be determined.

“The patients that have been coming to me for the last two years have been saying that there is no one who can do this. Thoracic outlet syndrome is virtually a syndrome compression that occurs in the neck and chest and is that, in that area of ​​the body, there are several structures that pass through that opening, such as the brachial plexus nerve, the subclavian vein and the subclavian artery. This interesting case is a patient 21-year-old man, who is a bodybuilder, who presented a syndrome of venous thoracic opening”, he explained in interview with Medicine and Public Health (MSP) Dr. Rafael Santini, vascular surgeon at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Puerto Rico.

“This patient presented with sudden arm swelling and pain after a fairly heavy gym session. It is suspected that he has a clot in the vein due to compression. We diagnosed him with the clot and he was taken to the room to put in a catheter that works as an infusion with a drug that will break the clot. This is so that the symptoms of swelling improve and the patient does not end up with chronic swelling and recovers faster. Then he is anticoagulated with medication by mouth and waits 2 to 4 weeks before definitive surgery to wait for the inflammation of the vein to pass and for the surgery to be a little easier”, he added.

Subclavian vein compression caused by the first rib left top of image shows collateral veins. Photo Supplied.

He added that this type of patient is recommended to remove the first rib and the muscles that are causing compression, such as the scalene muscle. However, he classified as a problem that this population of patients presents a high recurrence of this type of pathology.

“About 30% of cases recur if the compression caused by the muscle and rib is not repaired or fixed. What we decided was to perform a surgery that lasted about an hour and a half in which an infraclavicular incision was made and the first rib and several muscles were removed to eliminate the compression of the blood vessel and prevent this from happening to the patient again. It is then anticoagulated for a period of 3 to 6 months after surgery. It is a fairly rare pathology in young patients. In Puerto Rico there are no specialists performing this type of procedure,” he assured.

“This condition has no family history. It is quite a rare condition. Some books describe that 1% of the population have some type of abnormal compression, but not all have symptoms. Actually, in the last 2 or 3 years we have seen 8 or 10 cases. They are rare conditions, but there are options and you can reduce the chronic symptoms and future complications that happen if they are not treated properly”, he concluded, who described in turn that this type of syndrome affects more patients who make constant use of arms, are athletes or use weights in strength exercises.

