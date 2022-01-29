Dulce María upsets her fans with her face “full of botox”

Dulce María wears a face “full of Botox”, fans are upset

Recently, some users of the various networks have compared the famous singer and Mexican actress Dulce María with Lyn May or Ninel Conde, since she has been quite different.

That’s right, a great stir is being caused by the singer Dulce María, who, playing with the filters offered by the famous Instagram social network, tried the pillow face.

This is how she gave a clear picture of what would happen if she resorted to this resource, even some users of this social network compared her to Lyn May or Ninel Conde.

And they will start with the messages of what did you do to yourself? What did you do to yourself?! Nothing, sleep, sleep, drink water and use sunscreen, “says Dulce María in her video that she has her face in the foreground.

However, this looks with a lot of volume on the cheekbones and lips, while making some very funny gestures.

Comments like “What a scare”, “La Dulce María Lyn MAy does not exist – La Dulce María Lyn May”. “What the pandemic does with one”. “Now you do look like Ninel Conde.” “How natural.” Among others, they are the ones that his fans have left him in the comments, where most have had fun with this exRBD game, even his friend Christian Chávez joined the laughter of the users.

However, she has not been the only celebrity who has had fun with this filter, also Mauricio Islas, Grettell Valdez, Adamari López, Chiquis Rivera, Ariadne Díaz, Poncho de Nigris, to name a few.

On the other hand, Dulce María, the girl who started in the musical world more than 20 years ago, has mentioned that you can have millions of views on the platforms, but they don’t pay you what they used to for an album.

And it seems that she was one of those people who got excited when buying an album and then enjoying the little books with photos and song lyrics, she says.

However, even though she knows that people don’t buy physical records anymore, she will release an edition of her new album at the end of the year.

I mean, almost everything is out (six singles), but there would be very few copies with photos and then, if possible, a deluxe edition to include more songs, it would be for the fans,” he says.

It should be noted that Dulce María can currently be seen in the series “False Identity”, recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic and is awaiting the premiere of the film comedy “Like a ring on the finger”.