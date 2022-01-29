“El Ruso” Brailovsky leaves Fox Sports with a surprise departure

Midtime Editorial

The movements continue in the template of Fox Sportsand this time it was Daniel “the Russian” Brailovsky who announced his departure from televisionthis almost a month after a massive dismissal of collaborators took place.

However, unlike the previous departures, that of the former America player would have occurred tras did not reach an agreement in the negotiation that he held with the chainso it points to new projects, of which only He announced that they will soon meet.

“In the last 11 years I have worked at Fox Sports enjoying every day. I made great friends and had to put up with others. We were undisputed leaders and I wish them to continue being so. This cycle ended, now we have to move on“, he wrote on his social networks.

Brailovsky stood out for defending the work of players and managersin addition to the fact that he used to carry out tactical analyzes in his eternal battles against André Marín and Alejandro Blanco, something that led his followers to mourn his departure.

What other personalities left?

Last December, as part of the reconfiguration carried out in the chain since the purchase of Grupo Lauhman, various commentators have left, being Alberto Garcia Aspe and Fernando Quirarte two of them, in addition to talent as Juan Carlos Vazquez, Veronica Rodriguez and Erika Fernandezamong others.