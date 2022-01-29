El Salvador would recover one of its figures to face Honduras in the Olympic

2022-01-29
The Saviorwho has remote chances of getting a position in Qatar 2022stay excited and you will reach Honduras for taking a first victory in eliminatory.
SEE MORE: El Salvador has never won in Honduras or in friendlies!
The illusion begins when he begins to recover important players to face this duel that the Honduran fans care little or nothing about.
It’s about the defender Eric Zavaletawho missed the match against U.S due to an infection in a finger derived from a fingernail, but he would be under the orders of Hugo Perez.
Zavaleta is emerging as one of the possible changes for the Selecta lineup that will face Honduras this Sunday at 6:05 p.m. San Pedro Sula, for the final octagonal tie heading to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
“The medical team of the Salvadoran squad has been carrying out the respective care to recover the central defender as soon as possible, who, in principle, could see activity in the match since his evolution is positive, but there is still nothing confirmed in a way official,” he said. Today’s Journal.
In any case, it is outlined as one of the variants that it plans Hugo Perezthe coach, who has already announced that he will not throw in the towel despite Thursday’s 1-0 loss to the U.S in Ohio.
The duel between the two Central American squads is basement, yes, the Salvadorans have six points, for the measly three that the catrachos have.