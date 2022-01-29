El Salvador would recover one of its figures to face Honduras in the Olympic

2022-01-29

The Saviorwho has remote chances of getting a position in Qatar 2022stay excited and you will reach Honduras for taking a first victory in eliminatory.

The illusion begins when he begins to recover important players to face this duel that the Honduran fans care little or nothing about.

It’s about the defender Eric Zavaletawho missed the match against U.S due to an infection in a finger derived from a fingernail, but he would be under the orders of Hugo Perez.

Zavaleta is emerging as one of the possible changes for the Selecta lineup that will face Honduras this Sunday at 6:05 p.m. San Pedro Sula, for the final octagonal tie heading to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.