Elon Musk accuses Biden of treating Americans like “fools” after he praised GM and Ford for their electric cars and not Tesla

Elon Musk has lashed out this Thursday against the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and has accused him of “treat the american public like fools” after the president praised the carmakers General Motors and Ford for their production of electric cars, without mentioning Tesla.

“Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than everThe president tweeted after meeting at the White House with General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Ford CEO Jim Farley.

Musk’s words were not long in coming in response to the comment of a netizen who accused Biden of “trying to cancel a great American company and rewrite the history of electric vehicles”, mentioning the famous founder of the electric car manufacturer in his ‘post’.

“Biden is treating the American public like fools,” wrote the tycoon, who had already responded to the president’s tweet with the message: “It starts with T, ends with A, and in between is ESL”. What’s more, crossed out Biden of being “a wet sock puppet in human form.”

Musk’s company is the one that sells the vast majority of electric vehicles in the US, notes The Detroit News. Tesla set a record in 2021 by producing nearly a million electric vehicles at its California and China plants and in the coming weeks plans to start production at a massive new plant in Austin, Texas. Likewise, Biden’s meeting with representatives of the competition took place just a few hours after Tesla reported on its Record profits and sales in 2021.

