Elon Musk offer to young man to close Twitter account – News Technology – Technology

A Twitter account called ‘ElonJet’, which tracks and shares departures and private jet landings of Elon Musk, has become a security risk for the tycoon.

The person behind this account is Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old who has also created other profiles of famous personalities such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, all managed by ‘bots’, according to the US website ‘Protocol’.

As it is, the account of Musk’s flights is a of the most popular, with more than 124 thousand followers, something that apparently has worried the CEO of Tesla, which is why he decided to write to Sweeney by direct message and offer him 5 thousand dollars (about 19 million pesos) in exchange for closing the Twitter account .

According to ‘Protocol’, Sweeney assured that, in the fall of 2021, Musk wrote to him that “he didn’t like the idea of ​​being shot by a madman”. Then, he asked about his monetary earnings for the account, which do not exceed 20 dollars (79 thousand pesos).

At that moment it was when the businessman decided to put the offer on the table, according to the aforementioned portal.

(Also read: Elon Musk and tycoons who have lost the most money in 2022).

Musk has not commented on the proposal or made a counteroffer.

Faced with the tempting offer, the young man dared to ask for a larger sum: “Any possibility of increasing that to 50 thousand (190 million Colombian pesos)? It would be a great support in college and possibly allow me to buy a car, maybe even a Model 3.”.

In response, Musk said he would think about it and, so far, has not been contacted again to offer him money.

(Also: Elon Musk: What does the creator of Tesla and SpaceX spend his fortune on?).

Sweeney contacted Elon Musk a couple of days ago, changing his request. This time, instead of the $50,000, he asked for an internship, perhaps at Tesla, in exchange for deactivate the famous account. Musk has not responded, as reported by ‘Protocol’.

Until now, the Twitter account continues to work and track the movements of the private jet, something that, although no incident has been recorded, can affect the tycoon’s safety.

More news

SpaceX rocket out of control will crash into the Moon

China denounces dangerous behavior of Elon Musk’s satellites

Taxing the 10 richest would pay for vaccination of the whole world

‘The 2-hand test’, Elon Musk’s strategy to hire Tesla

Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos: the books to learn about leadership

Trends WEATHER