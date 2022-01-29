Elon Musk Offers Florida Student $5,000 to Close Twitter Account – NBC 7 South Florida

The American billionaire Elon Musk offered 5 thousand dollars to a student at the University of Central Florida (UCF) to delete his Twitter account in which he tracks, through the “bot” computer program, the air routes carried out by his private jet, local media reported.

Jack Sweeny, a freshman at UCF, said he was surprised when the founder of Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX sent him a message with a strange request: to delete his account from this social network for security reasons.

But after an exchange of messages, the boy proposed the counter offer of $50,000, although he is still waiting for a response from the businessman of South African origin.

Sweeny, 19, is the person behind the Twitter handle @ElonJet, an account that reveals highly accurate flight information for Musk’s private jet.

The young man explained that he created an algorithm to track the tech giant’s plane with data from companies that record flight data through an aircraft’s transponder.

The ‘bot’ is able to establish the estimated flight time, the location, the state, the country and the city where the device is located, in addition to creating a map of that location. In fact, all the information provided by the young man on his Twitter account attracts more than 100,000 people.