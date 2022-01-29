encourage children to use blockchains

American professional basketball player LeBron James confirmed this week his relationship with bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the ecosystem. It announced a partnership with the Crypto.com exchange, with which it intends to educate children in the United States (USA) about cryptocurrencies and Web 3.0.

According to the athlete, blockchains are revolutionizing the economy, sports, entertainment, art “and the way we relate to each other”.

“I want to make sure that communities like the ones I come from are not left behind. Crypto.com and I agree on the need to educate and support them with the information and tools they need for inclusion,” James said, as quoted in a Crypto.com press release.

The association between the basketball player, the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) and Crypto.com, aims to “support Web3-centric educational and career development opportunities”.

They detail that the initiative is based on a “solid foundation of educational empowerment”, aimed at students and families that are part of the I PROMISE program, created by LeBron James in 2018. There, provide access to necessary educational tools and resources “to participate and succeed in building Web3.”

Through this partnership, I PROMISE students and families will gain a solid foundation in Web3 and the innovations behind blockchain-based decentralized applications that drive the future of many sectors, from finance to media to art. Crypto.com, cryptocurrency exchange.

In the words of Kris Marszalek, who is the co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, James and his foundation are “pioneers in truly transforming the lives of people in their community through education.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to join LJFF in providing opportunities to increase educational and workforce development while providing the tools and access that will enable the next generation to build a better, more inclusive future.” .

LeBron James partnered with Crypto.com to educate about bitcoin. / Source: Crypto.com.

LeBron James has already approached the ecosystem

That the professional basketball player wants to educate about the economy goes hand in hand with the approaches he has had with the ecosystem. Although he has not been on the front line, has been the protagonist, for example, of representations in non-fungible tokens (NFT).

As reported by CriptoNoticias, an NFT sold on the NBA Top Shot platform for USD 400,000. The collectible featured a performance by Lebron James. Such was the influence that, from that collection, the first baseball NFTs were created, based on the Major Leagues.

In another collectible, James was tokenized for the movie Space Jam. Through the Niftys.com platform, the protagonists of the tape were immortalized in NFT. With the sportsman, the famous Looney Tunes characters were also brought to digital art.