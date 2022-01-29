Errors in cosmetic surgeries in private clinics put Caja hospitals to run

Image for illustrative purposes of a surgical intervention at the San Juan de Dios hospital, where up to three emergencies per week related to aesthetic interventions have been treated. (Courtesy)

The hospitals of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) report an increase in the admission of patients who arrive as an emergency due to health complications during surgeries and other aesthetic treatments in private clinics. This was announced by specialists in plastic and reconstructive surgery from the Rafael Ángel Calderón Guardia, Mexico and San Juan de Dios hospitals.

The January reports contrast with the cases treated per month during 2021, which worries doctors, since hospitalizations last more than 10 days and patients require several operations.

These medical centers provided data on the cases they have treated (keeping the identity of the patients), with the aim of alerting the population to the risks of surgeries.

The CCSS highlighted the importance of incorporating the concept of risk when deciding to undergo an aesthetic procedure, and analyzing the impact on health when any of these risks materializes.

Below are situations that CCSS staff have faced so far in January:

Hospital Mexico

In this center, during 2021, an average of two to three emergencies per month related to aesthetic interventions were admitted; however, in January, they already attended eight cases. In a single night he received two patients with compromised health.

Despite the efforts of the staff, one of the patients died shortly after being admitted. The other woman had to be sent to Intensive Care due to the severity of her general condition.

The same hospital also received, on the same day, four patients from Guanacaste, all of them with serious complications as a result of cosmetic surgeries. At this time they are hospitalized in the Reconstructive Surgery service. They even require going to the operating room twice a week.

Although his condition is stable, the complications at the time of his admission meant a serious risk to his life. Two more cases are added to the list of patients. These are people who went to a doctor for complications after aesthetic procedures. His treatment was given on an outpatient basis.

Roberto Quesada, head of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery service at Hospital México, declared that, in many cases, aesthetic surgical procedures are “performed by doctors without training in surgery under the rank of specialty. This almost brings about the collapse of our service in that those surviving patients have to be repeatedly taken to the operating room to safeguard their life and health.”

Hospitals Calderón Guardia and San Juan de Dios

The Calderón Guardia received five patients in January, when last year they regularly received one or two per month. Follow-up cases are bruising or bleeding after liposuction, skin necrosis (tissue death) after abdominoplasty and nipple necrosis after gynecomastia.

In San Juan de Dios, from October to date, there has been a drastic increase in cases, reaching between one and two per week, which require prolonged hospitalization. Throughout these months, up to three patients were treated per week.

Although these figures do not include people who are treated as outpatients in the Emergency service, these hospitals have not reported deaths for these reasons so far this year. One patient remains hospitalized in the reconstructive surgery unit.

The most common procedures resulting in emergencies are liposuction (fat removal), lipoinjection (fat injection), tummy tuck, and breast surgery.

Gilberto Reyna Waldron, head of the San Juan de Dios Plastic Surgery Unit, highlighted his interest “in people knowing that every surgical procedure, including aesthetic procedures, carries risks that can lead to or end in medical emergencies, which can be from mild to severe and, obviously, lead to hospitalization. If people understand this concept, they will probably make better decisions about what they are going to do with their body.”

Advice

As a recommendation, doctors point out the importance of thoroughly knowing everything that a surgical intervention implies. In this way, people will have the most and best possible information when making a decision about whether or not to have the procedure, and the establishment where they will do it.

In general, the following actions are recommended:

Check with the College of Physicians and Surgeons if the professional who will perform your procedure is registered and has the specialization.

Find out if the clinic or place complies with the regulations and conditions established by the Ministry of Health.

Know clearly and comprehensively the risks and complications associated with the procedure so that the informed consent is in accordance with the necessary ethical standards.

