EU. This is how New York faces the winter storm | Video

pablo escobedo

New York / 01.29.2022 11:26:35





The city of New York is on alert for a powerful winter storm, which has affected the east coast of the United States. With few people on its streets and under the snow, this is how the cosmopolitan city faces the phenomenon.

From the Bryant Park, in the heart of Midtown, it can be seen that the snowfall decreases in intensity as the day goes by, since the day had started with greater force.

They have registered winds that will increase in strength During the next few hours, therefore, the local authorities asked the population to take shelter and avoid leaving their homes.

With -10 degrees Celsius, few people take to the streets to walk and tourism is stopped. Until now, weather conditions are adverse, but not extreme.

In a fountain located in Bryant Park, near the emblematic New York Public Library, the water freezes seconds after it comes into contact with the outside.

It was announced that 3,400 flights will be canceled in the United States due to a cyclonic bomb. The New York airport has also been affected and has not yet reported what measures it will take for tomorrow.

Salt spreaders and snow plows work on the streets of New York to remove ten centimeters of snow, that accumulated overnight.

Through Twitter, andMayor Eric Adams asked New Yorkers to stay home because “Mother Nature tends to do what she wants.” Authorities declared a state of emergency over the storm.

“Come home tonight with care, stay home through the weekend, avoid any unnecessary travel,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, noting that there would be especially heavy snowfall on Long Island, New York. and the lower Hudson Valley.

With information from AFP

ROA