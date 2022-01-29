Everton’s message after Vinotinto’s victory

Salomón Rondón was the central figure in the game that Venezuela won 4-1 against Bolivia, a result that marks the new era of Vinotinto, now led by the experienced Argentine José Néstor Pékerman.

The victory did not go unnoticed by the club Evertonof the Premier League, where the Venezuelan striker plays.

A dedication to Salomón Rondón

On the Twitter account of the English club they published a characteristic phrase of the country’s fans: “Mano, I have faith.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Salomón Rondón smiling.

The publication went viral on the networks, to the point that it exceeded 2,500 retweets and got nearly 12,000 likes.

Some Venezuelans thanked the gesture with different comments on the social network. “You are gaining the affection of many,” one user wrote.

Another message that was read was: “Dear community manager, I don’t know who you are, but I really like you.”

José Pékerman satisfied with the result

After this Friday’s match, which was played at the La Carolina stadium in Barinas, the technical director spoke about what this match meant for Vinotinto.

«For us the game was going to be difficult, we prepared ourselves for that and I think the performance was adequate to sustain the rhythm that was had, the teamwork where everyone collaborated to have scoring options, to defend, to organize. They all complemented each other and gave a good example of what we can do in the future,” said the Argentine coach, according to information reported by the EFE news agency.

Pékerman also indicated: «The team sought to play an important game, knowing that it is a rival that was within the possibilities of adding and getting closer to being the protagonist of the tie (…) It came with a high morale because the last games of Bolivia were good, they scored a lot of points and the expectations were very high».

