Everything that happens and you need to know about the Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series

ESPN brings you all the excitement of the 2022 Caribbean Series, scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 3, and which will be broadcast live from the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The Dominican Republic is seeking a third consecutive Caribbean Series championship for the second time in its history (1997-99), after the titles won by the Toros del Este (2020) and the Águilas Cibaeñas (2021). The Dominican Republic has won the tournament five times when it hosts (1980, 1988, 2004, 2008, 2012), the most by any country in the tournament’s history. The last time it was played in Santo Domingo was in 2016, when the Venados de Mazatlán from Mexico were champions.

The tournament was first played in 1949, and the Dominican novenas have won 21 titles, more than any other country, followed by Puerto Rico with 16 and Mexico with nine.

Caribbean Series Calendar 2022 Day Time (ET) | Result rivals Friday 28 Jan 23 Creoles (PUR) vs. Astronauts (PAN) Friday 28 Jan 6-1 Caymans (COL) vs. Navigators (VEN) Friday 28 Jan 7:00 PM Giants (RDO) vs. Charros (MEX) Saturday 29 Jan 9:00 AM Astronauts (PAN) vs. Caymans (COL) Saturday 29 Jan 2:00 PM Charros (MEX) vs. Navigators (VEN) Saturday 29 Jan 7:00 PM Creoles (PUR) vs. Giants (RDO) Sunday 30 Jan 9:00 AM Caymans (COL) vs. Charros (MEX) Sunday 30 Jan 2:00 PM Navigators (VEN) vs. Creoles (PUR) Sunday 30 Jan 7:00 PM Astronauts (PAN) vs. Giants (RDO) Monday 31 Jan 9:30AM Navigators (VEN) vs. Astronauts (PAN) Monday 31 Jan 2:00 PM Charros (MEX) vs. Creoles (PUR) Monday 31 Jan 7:00 PM Giants (RDO) vs. Caymans (COL) Tuesday 1 Feb 9:30AM Caymans (COL) vs. Creoles (PUR) Tuesday 1 Feb 2:00 PM Astronauts (PAN) vs. Charros (MEX) Tuesday 1 Feb 7:00 PM Navigators (VEN) vs. Giants (RDO) Wednesday 2 Feb 2:00 p.m. ET Semifinal A: Third vs. Second Wednesday 2 Feb 7:00 p.m. ET Semifinal B: Fourth vs. First Thursday 3 Feb 7:00 p.m. ET Grand Final: Winner A vs. Winner B

Table of positions Caribbean Series 2022 Country G P PCT JD Astronauts from Los Santos (Panama) one 0 1,000 — Caimans of Barranquilla (Colombia) one 0 1,000 — Charros from Jalisco (Mexico) 0 0 .000 0.5 Cibao Giants (Dominican Republic) 0 0 .000 0.5 Navigators of the Magellan (Venezuela) 0 one .000 0.5 Caguas Creoles (Puerto Rico) 0 one .000 one

Caribbean Series Champions

Dominican Republic: 21 titles: (1971, 1973, 1977, 1980, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021)

Puerto Rico: 16 titles (1951, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1983, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2017, 2018)

Mexico: 9 titles (1976, 1986, 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016)

Cuba: 8 titles (1949, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 2015)

Venezuela: 7 titles (1970, 1979, 1982, 1984, 1989, 2006, 2009)

Panama: 2 titles (1950, 2019)

Colombia: 0 titles

