everything you can’t upload to Google Drive

We explain what content violates the Google Drive policy and what happens if you upload one of these contents to your Google Drive account.

Today practically all users of an Android smartphone have a cloud storage service to have a backup of our documents and our photographs and, one of the most popular platforms within this segment is, without a doubt, Google Drive, a public cloud that provides you with 15 GB of free storage to quickly and easily upload and download files to any deviceas we explain in this complete guide.

But what you may not know is that you can’t upload any type of file to Google Drivesince the American company’s cloud storage platform has a content policy that penalizes the upload of certain content. For this reason, we are going to explain what are the contents that violate Google Drive policies and what can you do if you upload prohibited content to this cloud storage service.

These are the contents that violate Google Drive policies

The first thing you should know is that this content policy does not only apply to Google Drivebut also to the rest of the applications that are integrated into Google Workspace: Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slidesamong other.

A) Yes, the complete list of content that can be blocked or removed both Google Drive and any of the apps that are part of Google Workspace is as follows:

Sexual abuse and exploitation of minors

Tricks

Dangerous and illegal activities

Harassment, intimidation and threats

hate speech

Impersonation and misrepresentation

Malware and similar malicious content

Misleading content Non-consensual explicit images (NCEI)

Personal and confidential information

phishing

Regulated goods and services

sexually explicit material

spam

violence and morbidity

Violent organizations and movements

What happens if I upload prohibited content to my Google Drive account?

But the question you are asking right now is what would happen if you upload one of these contents to Google Drive and the answer is that, in these cases, the American company based in Mountain View, in the first place, would flag this file and restrict its public release and, secondly, I would send you an email in which your infraction is detailed and in which it is explained how you can request a review of it.

In such a way that if you upload any of this content by mistake, Google will always give you the opportunity to file an official appeal to have your specific case reviewed.

In any case, you should bear in mind that, when applying these content policies, the American firm makes some exceptions based on artistic, educational, scientific and documentary arguments.

