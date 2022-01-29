Fans insult Carmelo Anthony in Philadelphia and are expelled from the stadium

Thursday night was a bad night in every way for the Los Angeles Lakers in Philadelphia. The bad note of the Angelenos’ visit to the 76ers was off the court, with a couple of fans insulting Carmelo Anthony. The veteran player defined these offenses as “unacceptable” and the fans were expelled from the building.

“Unacceptable things were said. It doesn’t affect me when opposing fans talk trash, boo, say things, that’s part of it, but when certain lines are crossed, that’s what you’ll see. I am sure that the people in charge will take action on the matter”, Carmelo Anthony shared after the Lakers defeat.

Carmelo Anthony confronts one of the fans who insulted him Getty Images

The Lakers, without LeBron James due to a knee injury, fell 105-87 to the 76ers, but beyond the frustration of the result, they left with a bitter taste after what happened with Melo.

Follow all the action from the 2021-22 NBA season across the ESPN family of channels, including ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. Saturday January 29

• Nets at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, February 2

• Knicks at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. ET

• Nuggets at Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET

“It was unacceptable language and behavior from fans, that’s the simplest way to put it. There must be a higher standard and hopefully it will be handled in the right way, “said Angeleno coach Frank Vogel.

Philadelphia customs have a bit of a reputation for hostility toward visitors, but this time, for a Carmelo Anthony who is no rookie in the league, things got out of hand.

“A lot of times you try to ignore and block out the noise, that’s part of the fun. I’ve been a part of this league for 19-20 years, I’ve been to this Arena many times and I know what it’s like to come here, it’s been a great place to come and play. I know how the fans are here, but there are simply things you don’t say on a sports stage,” reiterated Anthony, who made his NBA debut in 2003.

The Lakers will seek to leave what happened behind and focus on improving on the court, especially on offense, especially if LeBron James does not recover.

The Angelenos remain on the six-game tour playing as visitors, of which four games have elapsed. To date, the purple and gold have won two against Orlando and Brooklyn, and lost two against Miami and Philadelphia. They are followed by the Charlotte Hornets this Friday and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, before heading home.