From Colombia to New York! Edmar Castañeda, a sound poet who plays the harp

Eight years later, with some coincidences and on that October afternoon, I talked with Edmar, I from Downtown Manhattan and he from New Jersey. We celebrate his recent nomination for the Latin Grammys with his album Familia and the upcoming work for nonet as part of the Chamber Music Americas New Jazz Works award.











Edmar, a sound poet | Special





From New Jersey, on the other side of the screen, Edmar shared with me his assimilation process as a migrant in the scene of this great city and told me about how he experienced the recent pause that paralyzed the world due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Edmar arrived in New York in 1994, this harp virtuoso who has forged his own path in one of the richest and most competitive scenes in the worldand who has been notable for discovering a brilliant role for the harp within the jazz language.

For him, the identity trend of Latin Americans living in the United States tends to move away from regionalisms to find a greater force in a single voice of “the Americas”, and from that power to amplify their conversation with expressions born on this side of the Rio Grande to create something new. In jazz today we see innumerable examples such as Wynton Marsalis collaborating with the Brazilian bandolinist Hamilton de Holanda or María Schnider writing a Choro Dancado.

According to Edmar, who navigate with his southern veins between folklore and jazz, music goes beyond genres and definitions. Music is, in his words, a voice for the people, a divine gift that exists and it reinvents itself to be shared, and in that experience of unity, to be part of true freedom, of our deepest humanity in which there are no names.

He tells me how to live that freedom, rivers had to be crossed from Bogotá to New York, had a youth dedicated to the fascination of throwing himself into discovering the altered scales of jazz and walking the route traced by the masters who preceded us. Freedom is also a responsibility, share with me, your commitment to transmit to new generations what is the standard of music creationWhere we come from, beyond the demands of the industry and the new ways that technology and historical circumstances are dictating, honestly honoring what one is as a musician, defending that freedom without pressure from the system, since in the end what remains is the purity of the path traveled.

The same day that I talked with Edmar I went out at night to Bar 55 in the Village to listen to a friend sing with her trio; walking through the neighborhoods of New York, as Lorca would say, there are people who hesitate insomniacs, without a doubt, their dawn moaned on the eve of a pandemic that paralyzed the world, but talking to Edmar brought me a breeze of hope: for him, this world of vertiginous changes marks a new awakening for music and a new opportunity to speak and connect with the spirit of the people in another way. It is from the magnetism of this city that Edmar finds his place as a citizen of the world, a sound poet who takes risks in the immediacy of the present moment to be one with everyone.

