Funeral for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera – NBC New York (47)

What you should know Two New York City police officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, died after being shot in Harlem on Friday while responding to a domestic violence call.

Police from his Harlem precinct, as well as officers from as far away as Jordan, arrived in uniform to say that his brother in blue will never be forgotten.

Rivera’s funeral is scheduled for Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, while Mora’s funeral will be held on February 2.

NEW YORK — Huge crowds of friends, fellow officers, family members and other mourners paid their final goodbyes Friday to a 22-year-old New York police officer who was shot and killed a week ago in Harlem.

On a frigid and cloudy day, thousands of people gathered at the iconic St. Patricia’s Cathedral to say goodbye to young NYPD officer Jason Rivera, one of two officers who died after being ambushed while responding to a call from a domestic dispute.

Jason Rivera was posthumously promoted to Detective First Grade during his funeral.

Police Officer Jason Rivera rose to every challenge that crossed his path. He was everything that the city and NYPD needed him to be. It is with sincere admiration and appreciation that I promote him to Detective First Grade. #NeverForget. pic.twitter.com/TlqCSGxXVU — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) January 28, 2022

“I would say good morning to all of you, but in fact it is the worst morning ever,” his widow Dominque said through tears during her heartbreaking eulogy for her fallen husband. “Today I’m still in this nightmare that I wish I never had.

“Although I won thousands of blue brothers and sisters, I am the most lonely without you.”

His older brother told a deadly silent cathedral how much being a police officer meant to Jason Rivera.

“My brother’s first love was the police. That was his first love,” said an emotional Jeffrey Rivera. “He would literally wake up in the middle of the night doing surveillance. He was obsessed with his career.”

The gloomy sounds of song Amazing Grace walked through the crisp Thursday morning air as the casket of Officer Rivera, just 22 years old, draped in a green, white and blue NYPD flag, was carried to St. Patrick’s Cathedral for his wake Thursday in the same where his funeral was held on Friday.

New York City police said parts of Fifth Avenue would be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Friday. Members of the public wishing to pay their respects are asked to gather on the east side of Fifth Avenue beginning at 49th Street and heading south.

ADVISORY: There will be street closures surrounding @StPatsNYC tomorrow, beginning at 6:00 am, for the funeral of Police Officer Jason Rivera. If traveling in Midtown Manhattan, expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. pic.twitter.com/v1GQLfUc6c — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 27, 2022

Thursday also saw crowds in freezing temperatures waiting their turn to honor Rivera during his wake. Police from his Harlem precinct, as well as officers from as far away as Jordan, arrived in uniform to say that his brother in blue will never be forgotten. Mayor Eric Adams paid his respects in the afternoon.

Rivera’s casket will be carried through a funeral procession with family members, members of the 32nd Precinct and a police motorcycle entourage to Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, New York, where Rivera will be cremated and laid to rest.

JASON RIVERA REMEMBERED

Rivera called Inwood home, and many in his neighborhood will always remember the boy who always wanted to be a police officer.

“As a family. I miss him a lot. I still don’t believe it, I still don’t believe it,” said his friend José Torres. “Everyone liked him. Every customer was asking about him. On the phone, every time it rings, ‘I want to talk to Jason.'”

Torres fondly remembers working side by side with Rivera at Inwood Pharmacy when they were teenagers. A few years ago, some co-workers surprised Rivera with a cake while she was working the register on her birthday. The video showed the young man smiling and happy as everyone celebrated.

The community said goodbye to the fallen officer.

Torres said Rivera’s dream was always to be a police officer, and even before joining the NYPD, he dedicated himself to a life of service.

“He used to go out. The homeless people were hungry. He would go to the store and buy them food,” Torres said.

When Rivera got the job and put on the uniform, he hung out at the pharmacy all the time.

“I was happy for him. He told me look look, dreams do come true,” Torres said.

After a days-long struggle, Rivera’s partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, also died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Mora, 27, was taken off life support at a Manhattan hospital four days after he was shot by a gunman during a domestic disturbance call. Before he died, Mora’s heart, liver, pancreas and both kidneys were donated to other people.

Rivera, of Dominican origin, was 22 years old.

Mora’s wake service will be held on February 1 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, with a funeral service to be held the next day at 10 a.m.

Mora and Rivera “were dedicated, brave and compassionate officers, loved by many. The pain felt by their families is immeasurable. We pray for them; we will be strong for them,” New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a message after Mora’s death.

Accused gunman Lashawn McNeil, who was shot by a third officer, died Monday.

Mora and Rivera were the first NYPD officers killed in the line of duty by a gunman since 2017, when Miosotis Familia, 48, was ambushed while writing in a notebook at a mobile command post in El Bronx. Two officers killed in 2019 were killed by friendly fire.

The 22-year-old officer was shot to death while responding to a domestic violence report in New York.

TRAGEDY IN HARLEM

Rivera, Mora and another uniformed officer responded to a domestic disturbance call around 6:15 p.m. Jan. 21 on West 135th Street by a mother who said she was fighting with her son, according to police. She did not mention any injuries or any weapons on the call.

After officers arrived, they went into a back room, where McNeil fired multiple shots as they approached the door. The man then tried to flee the apartment but was confronted by the third officer, rookie police officer Sumit Sulan, who shot him twice.

In addition to the gun he was firing, sources say another gun was found under his bed, a privately assembled gun based on parts purchased and registered in Michigan. The ATF/NYPD Joint Firearms Task Force was still trying to figure out how the AR-15-style assault weapon came into McNeil’s hands, a senior law enforcement official said.

One round was found in the chamber of the second gun, police authorities said, along with 19 others.

Sources previously said McNeil’s mother had told police she didn’t know he had guns in the apartment.

According to several senior officials with direct knowledge of the investigation, the accused shooter, McNeil, has a history of belief in anti-government conspiracy theories. Officials are also investigating the possibility that McNeil continued to fire after the officers fell, and before he charged down a hallway and shot himself.