Get to know the dream mansion that Diego Verdaguer never wanted to sell to Juan Gabriel

The world of music dressed in mourning, on the night of Thursday, January 27, 2022, after the death of the Argentine interpreter Diego Verdaguer, who found in Mexico his second homealthough his death occurred in Los Angeles, California.

The famous singer and amanda michaelwho were married for 46 years, lived one of the most beautiful relationships in the middle of the show, as they used to boast in the multiple interviews they gave from the comfort of their mansion on the outskirts of Mexico City.

Through various videos and some photographs, Amanda and Diego, who always proved to be ‘Mexican to the Pampas’allowed us to see some corners of their cozy property, which was the object of desire of Juan Gabrielbut they never wanted to sell it.

“Juan Gabriel came to the house and told me ‘I want to buy the house, it’s very beautiful, very divine, but I’m not going to tell you anything, Diego, because the more I tell you, the more expensive you’re going to sell it to me'” , recalled the interpreter of ‘Volveré’ in an interview with reporter Francisco Javier Barajas.

His residence, which is located in the middle of a forest, draws attention for its architecture, its dimensions and its originality, as there is no other in Mexico with these characteristics.

“I was, in fact, the one who chose the construction, Amanda was always the inspiration”, confessed the interpreter of ‘La Ladrona’ in an interview he gave several years ago to the program ‘Al Rojo Vivo’.

Home, that was considered by the couple as a true work of artdoes not have a single curtain, so at all hours they could appreciate the beautiful landscapes that surrounded it.

“It is an ecological house, built with thermal materials that help control the temperature inside. The exterior finish has dry grass so that it integrates with the landscape. In addition, the couple put channels throughout the house, with the capacity to collect 300,000 liters of rain, which is enough for them to have water and irrigate their house for four months”, narrated reporter Roberto de la Madrid.

During his tour of the spectacular home, the reporter from the Telemundo broadcast showed the lobby, the kitchen, the dining room, the living room, the bedrooms, the garden full of exotic plants and even the tower where Amanda and Diego used to take refuge in search of The inspiration.

In addition to opening the doors of his intimacy on that occasion, Verdaguer also did so in an intimate interview he gave to Jorge ‘Burro’ van Rankin for the program ‘Hoy’.

