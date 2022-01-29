Giants hire ex-Bills Brian Daboll for head coach

He would not be the last former Bill to go to New York, sources point out that Ken Dorsey is being targeted for offensive coordination

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The New York Giants have hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, brian daboll, as their new head coachthe team announced on Friday.

Daboll replaces Joe Judge, who went 10-23 and was fired after two seasons. He was the third consecutive Giants coach to be fired after two seasons or less —Ben McAdoo (13-15) and Pat Shurmur (9-23)— as the once-proud franchise has stumbled into one of its worst stretches in 10 years.

Now it’s up to Daboll to try to stop the trend.

Brian Daboll, the Bills’ offensive coordinator through the 2021 season, will now be the Giants’ head coach. Getty

New York cleaned house this offseason. General manager Dave Gettleman has retired. after the conclusion of the season. Former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen was hired in his place.

Daboll was one of five finalists for the job along with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Quinn informed teams Thursday that he would return to Dallas.

Daboll, 46, has led the top five offenses in Buffalo in each of the past two seasons. He is credited with spearheading Josh Allen’s development from an erratic, big-armed quarterback into one of the game’s brightest young stars.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

The connection between Schoen and Buffalo’s Daboll made this an almost expected hire. Daboll was considered the favorite for the job from the moment Schoen was hired.

“Over the past four years, I have seen firsthand Brian’s strengths as a leader: he is an excellent communicator, smart, innovative and hard-working,” Schoen said. “Brian’s genuine and engaging personality is refreshing. He fosters relationships with the players and coaches around him. He is forward-thinking in his vision and values ​​collaboration, two of the attributes we believe are essential.”

“I am delighted to partner with Brian and welcome him and his family to this side of the state.”

Daboll was also the only offensive coach among the Giants’ candidates. That could have worked in his favor, as the franchise looks to unlock the potential of young quarterback Daniel Jones and fix the 31st-ranked offense in the NFL.

“My immediate goal is to put together a coaching staff, a strong coaching staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and makes sure our players are in a position to give their best and ultimately win games,” he explained. Daboll in a statement. “That’s why we all do this. To teach, to be successful, to develop talent and to win. I have a pretty good idea of ​​where our fanbase’s feelings are right now, and I get it.”

“I promise that we will work hard to put a team on the field that they will be proud to support and give us the results that we all want.”

A potential beneficiary of Daboll’s departure, Buffalo passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey likely to become an offensive coordinator with the Bills or Giantssources noted.