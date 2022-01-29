Gloria Trevi celebrated her husband’s birthday with an unpublished photo

Gloria Trevi married Armando Gómez for the civilian in 2018 (Photo: Instagram/@armandogomez73)

Gloria Trevi decided to celebrate her husband’s birthday Armando Gomez with an emotional and romantic message on Instagram where he also added an unpublished photo of when they met more than 20 years ago.

The popular artist began her message on her official Twitter account. Instagram Recalling the difficult moments he experienced in his past before “restarting” his personal and professional life, he also thanked the unconditional support he gave him during the moment he described as “not easy”:

“You were 28 years old when you took my hand and come on it was not an easy time… more than 20 years have passed and you were already a blessing for your family. I celebrate your life and all the good things you do with it”, began the interpreter of hits like You didn’t mean to hurt me, With eyes closed or The Damage Count.

This is how they celebrated the businessman’s birthday (Photo: Instagram/@gloriatrevi)

Although she did not mention how old Armando Gómez was, the singer thanked him for being in her life and celebrated her existence with a romantic photo where both pose happily, quickly praised by her followers, who number more than 4.5 million in just that social network:

“Happy Birthday love @ armandogomez73, thanks for being born and thanks for living and for always being there for me, your children, your friends, your team, “added Trevi about the Mexican lawyer.

Armando Gómez is a lawyer who came into Gloria Trevi’s life when she was in jail for allegedly being involved with Sergio Andrade. He was the one who got the actress out of prison and that’s where the infatuation between the two arose. Although little is known about the life of the singer’s husband, both share nice messages on their social networks.

Gloria Trevi and Armando Gómez more than 20 years ago (Photo: Instagram/@gloriatrevi)

The singer married him and they have two children, Angel Gabriel Y Michael Armando. The couple’s religious wedding took place at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Monterrey, Mexico, on November 18, 2009. Their civil union took place a year earlier, in 2008, and was a much more private event that they did not there are many details.

With an unpublished photo, the actress also took advantage of the celebration to share one of her most private personal memories. In a much younger version of both Gloria Trevi is shown smiling, while he has a red bandana that his fans described as a very rock outfit and different from both after more than two decades.

Regardless of the problems around her, Trevi was happy with her husband, and it was announced months ago that both would be investigated by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) for alleged tax fraud and money laundering. Faced with the accusations, the Monterrey singer’s legal team spoke up defending her innocence and arguing that there is no investigation file or complaint against her for embezzlement in treasury payments and tax issues.

This is how Gloria fired Diego Verdaguer (Photo: Instagram/@gloriatrevi)

In addition to the photo with her husband, Gloria Trevi also took time to post about the death of Diego Verdaguer in one of her recent publications.

“I send a big hug to the family, friends and fans of @diegoverdaguer. I thank God very much for this meeting recently and I hope to appreciate more each day how incredibly special each ‘hello’ is, each smile, each moment. Postage stamps to heaven ”, wrote the singer before the unfortunate loss of the Argentine singer-songwriter of hits like Paper heart, I love you I will be back who came to sell almost 50 million records, and husband of the singer amanda michael.

