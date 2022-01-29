Goodbye, Diem. What did Zuckerberg do wrong? » Enrique Dans

diem, project stablecoin Previously known as Libra and presented by Facebook, now Meta, in June 2019 it puts its assets up for sale and says goodbye, after the departure of its main manager, David Marcus, a couple of months ago.

Considering that I was openly against the idea of ​​a currency managed by Mark Zuckerberg’s company from the beginning, the news can only be positive for me. But the question, given that my opinion is worth exactly zero and what has determined the abandonment of the project has been, fundamentally, the resistance of the regulators, it is worth asking what Mark Zuckerberg has done wrong to not be able, with the resources that your company has, to carry out a project like this.

A stablecoin It is not, as such, such a complex project. In fact, a cryptocurrency itself is not a cryptocurrency either, as evidenced by the fact that there are so many in circulation, and even some launched simply as a joke by their creators. The stablecoin The most successful, Tether, has been around since 2014, has a market capitalization of 78.3 billion dollars, and is a true parallel financial system with more daily and annual exchange volume than the emblematic bitcoin.

That being the case, what prevents Mark Zuckerberg from starting his project and launching his cryptocurrency? Simply the regulator. And why does the same regulator that allows the launch of projects like Tether (with some resistance, but not so much) or many others, put so many problems on Zuckerberg’s plans and end up causing so much friction that the project ends up being abandoned?

The answer seems simple, and it is related to some of the regulatory issues I have recently written about: the North American regulator seems to understand very well that its role is not to be an excessive brake on projects that start, even if they sound “strange” (provided, obviously, that they are not outright scams or jeopardize basic issues such as health, etc.) and that, as far as possible, you should give them a certain level of “broad sleeve” to develop. This type of regulatory climate served in the United States to make room for a phenomenon like Silicon Valley, and was clearly later imitated by the Chinese government. We all know the result: young entrepreneurs with interesting projects were able to act in an enormously lax environment, very little regulated and very open, to build projects that today are among the most heavily capitalized companies in the world, be it Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Baidu, Alibaba or Tencent.

What do those same regulators do as time goes on? They analyze the effects that the increasingly marked dominance of these giants created in part thanks to the inaction of the regulator (and, obviously, the skill or good work of their creators) may have and, if it deems it appropriate, intervenes to treat to re-balance the game board. When it comes to doing that, in fact (and beware of the paradox) it looks at the standards set by one of the most heavily regulated environments in the world: the European Union, which is distinguished, among other things, by stifling with its regulation to companies trying to get started, and for failing to spawn virtually any tech giant – with few exceptions – in all of its recent history.

This implies that the North American regulator does not treat a small company that is just starting out and whose influence in the market is still scarce or incipient the same as the project of a technological giant with the capacity to cause enormous effects on everything that surrounds it. But in addition, there is another obvious factor: ethics – or, in this case, the absence of them. When Facebook presents its project to the regulator, what the regulator sees is a company with an ethical record with a brutally negative balance, with very important effects on issues such as privacy, personal information, security or even issues such as influence over electoral processes or about nothing less than a genocide. A company that the only thing they know how to do when their projects as a sorcerer’s apprentice go wrong is apologize. And again.

Before him postmortem de Diem, the question is very clear: how many things, from the field of ethics, can go wrong in a project of stablecoin? Obviously, many: you don’t play with money. And how many can go wrong if the one who launches it is a company whose reputation is tarnished by privacy scandals, exploitation to the limit of its users’ personal data and manipulation of all kinds of issues? Can we really trust that the company does not spy on something as greedy as the economic transactions of its users in order to later advertise them, when that is precisely what it has been doing since it was born? Can we think that the company is not going to use its privileged position to arbitrate or manipulate the price of its currency? Or that you are not going to have security problems with your users’ data, when you have had them constantly?

Would we lend a huge sharp ham knife to a certain Jack the Ripper to make himself a sandwich? What if he tells us not to worry, that now he is no longer Jack the Ripper, but that his name is Margarita? I don’t know, but it may not be the best of ideas, and if we do, we may have a high chance of regretting it.

In the end, a regulator that does not seem completely stupid, that handles time control well, and that is apparently clear that not all those subject to its rules are the same. And above all, that one reaps what one sows. Let’s not fool ourselves: for Facebook (sorry, Meta), alone or in the company of others, to launch a cryptocurrency was a very, very bad idea. What did Zuckerberg do wrong? Simply being Zuckerberg.