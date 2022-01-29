Goodbye to cables: this Continental recharging robot does it automatically hidden in the ground – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Continental Engineering Services (CES), Continental’s development and production services provider, and startup Volterio have partnered to develop a smart charging robot for private use. The system consists of Two parts, one that is located on the ground and another that is placed in the vehicle. A automatic and intelligent system is responsible for making the physical connection between the two and start the recharge that can reach up to 22kW of power. Later, a variant will be developed that will allow charging in direct current at public stations at more than 50kw.

The two companies that have now decided to join forces had already been working independently on similar solutions. With this cooperation agreement they will combine the progress made by each of their teams, which will culminate in the development of a solution that can be used in everyday life in a simple way.

The charging solution offered by a fully automatic system It consists of two components, one that mounts to the underside of the vehicle and one to the floor of a garage or parking lot. Continental has offered little information on the unit that sits on the vehicle. The press release simply states that the fix is ​​mounted as an “update”, meaning that it should also be able to retrofit to existing electric vehiclesyes

The German supplier does provide some more information about the loading process and the unit that is placed on the ground. The system is simple and quick to install. The lower unit can be embedded in the floor or bolted to it.

Continental and Volterio automatic reloading robot.

The recharging process starts when the electric vehicle is parked on the base located on the ground. The robot is responsible for connecting both components through an intelligent automatic system controlled by ultra-wide band, a communication technology based on radio for short-distance data transmission. It is not necessary to leave the car with great precision for the system to work. The robot is responsible for correcting deviations from up to 30 centimeters relative to the ideal parking position.

Power is supplied to the vehicle via a physical connection, in the same way that it would be done in conventional recharging stations. The process is completely automatic and can supply up to 22 kW power depending on the electrical installation to which it is connected and the power that the vehicle is capable of admitting.

Later on, a solution will be developed for fast charging that can be buried in the ground of public spaces such as car parks, gas stations or in company facilities with a charging capacity of more than 50 kW in direct current. At the same time, a solution adapted to the special conditions of commercial electric vehicle fleets will be studied.

According to Continental, series production of the system is scheduled for 2024 and will be held in Germany.