Heavy Snow, Suspensions and Canceled Flights – NBC 7 Miami (51)

Hundreds of thousands of people are without power and more than 4,500 flights were canceled at some of the busiest airports in the United States as a system advances on the east coast of the country, which has already left a fatality in New York.

The powerful storm moves across the US East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under heavy snowfall, which will be accompanied by coastal flooding and strong winds.

A total of 30 million people are under winter storm warnings, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Millions of residents are under a winter storm watch.

Because of the winter storm, the states of Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island declared states of emergency.

Most of the canceled flights are reported at airports in these states: John F Kennedy, Newark, Boston Logan, La Guardia and Philadelphia, according to the report on the FlightAware page.

As of early Saturday afternoon, more than 110,000 people in Massachusetts are without power, according to PowerOutage.

In New York, an elderly woman was found dead inside her car by a snowplow operator. The official cause of his death has not been confirmed, but a Nassau County official said he likely died of a heart attack or some other sudden problem.

Philadelphia, New York and Boston — where a blizzard watch is active with up to 2 feet of snow forecast — are in the system’s path.

Amtrak suspended or limited train service in the corridor between Boston and Washington, while authorities from Virginia to Maine warned people not to hit the road due to low visibility due to snow.

Rhode Island, which is on full blizzard alert, has banned all non-urgent travel as of 8:00 a.m.

“This is serious. We are prepared for this storm, and we need residents to be prepared as well,” Governor Dan McKee said. “The best way to weather this storm is to stay home tomorrow.”

Delaware allowed only essential staff travel in two of its three counties as of Friday night.

Millions of people are bracing for snowfall, frigid temperatures, winds and flooding on the East Coast of the United States.

Massachusetts, which is forecast to see more than 30 inches of snow in some isolated areas, banned trucks from driving on interstate highways for much of Saturday.

Shoppers packed stores Friday to stock up on groceries and buy generators and snowplows ahead of the storm that will sweep the coast with northeasterly winds.