Herediano coach attacks the Mexican National Team

Jafet Sotocoach of Herediano of Costa Rica, spoke of the momentous match that will face the tico box against Mexico on the Jornate 10 of the Octagonal of Concacaf heading to Qatar 2022. Luis Fernando Suárez’s painting plays one of his last cards to go to the World Cup.

Soto did not keep anything and prior to Sunday’s match at the Azteca Stadium between Mexico and Costa Rica, assured that the Tricolor believes itself more than it really is.

“A long time ago the selection of Mexico believes itself more than it isI’m not saying it, between the lines Hector Herrera explains thatthat when they get to play in Costa Rica the stadium is heavy, when they go to Honduras the stadium is heavy, so recognizes that they themselves do not weigh in the Azteca Stadiumbecause the fans don’t matter,” he said during an interview with Marca Claro.

On the present of Gerardo Martino’s painting, the Herediano strategist recalled than the playoffs in the that Mexico was walking, were in the past.

“Simple qualifiers are in the pastthe same players have eaten the story that walking they are going to win and that’s how we saw it In Jamaicawhere Mexico was nothing to make a fool. That gives you credibility and the conviction that you can get something out of Mexico,” she said.

About Sunday’s game, Soto affirmed that a final is played against Mexico.

“It’s another final for Costa RicaI think it is decisive for us on Sunday to add to continue with that World Cup dream”, he assured.

Although the Costa Rican picture is in a generational change, Japheth called football so kind that for something they stay alive in the tie.

“Costa Rica is making a generational change and obviously we are clear about what our illness is. Right now we are in a complicated situation, but football is so kind that we are still alive“, he finished.