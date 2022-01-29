Here’s what I’ve learned installing HomePod mini at friends’ and clients’ homes

Normally we are used to imagining and seeing our experience of using Apple products, and that is something that can change a lot depending on your needs and habits. I’ve been able to prove that by installing my own HomePod mini and helping my clients do it at home. Over time you see the reactions of the general public, and the differences are obvious. Let’s see them one by one.

This is how the general public reacts to a HomePod mini

Some people raise exaggerated installations . The normal thing is usually people who ask for help with the installation of a single HomePod mini, but there are those who consider placing an excessive number of speakers throughout the house. The record is six original HomePods (not the mini ones) on one floor.

The quality and power of the speaker always surprises . The main reason for installations with an excessive number of speakers is that many people ignore or underestimate the power of the HomePod mini. As soon as they see the volume and the quality that the speaker can give, they are speechless.

Siri is often underrated . For many, the HomePod mini is for listening to music and nothing else. They don't expect everything Siri can do, and are often very surprised when I show them some examples. There is also a lot of surprise when I show them that the conversation can be natural, without the need to force the words or speak loudly.

The general user does not understand that services like Spotify are not integrated more. It's a simple difference, but one that cuts through: being able to tell the HomePod to play a specific musical genre or album gives Apple Music an advantage over alternatives like Spotify.

Speaker setup is confusing . The Home app is not yet too popular with the general public, who are often discouraged from installing smart plugs or light bulbs. It is not usually understood that to configure a speaker you have to go to an application called “Home” and not to a call “HomePod”, as is already the case with the Apple Watch.

Your first HomePod mini isn't your last . Hardly anyone I've helped with the HomePod mini sticks with a single unit. They buy one to try, are pleasantly surprised by the quality and possibilities, and end up buying at least one more. The idea of ​​having a stereo pair in the bedroom or living room is often too attractive to resist.

And finally, the HomePod mini is a bridge to use Siri on all other Apple devices. I do not see almost anyone using it on the iPhone, iPad or Mac by default, but they do learn to use it well with the HomePod mini and then take the opportunity to transfer what they have learned to the rest of the terminals.

Image | michael loneliness