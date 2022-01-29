His example to follow, the toughest rival defender and the favorite to win the Champions League

The Norwegian striker is not much for giving interviews, although in the last few hours he gave one to ESPN where he revealed several new things about himself.

no doubt that Erling Braut Haaland He is one of the names of the moment in world football. Everyone is waiting for what will happen to his future, but he says he is very calm.

How do you handle fame?

“Sometimes I am a little crazy, only now with different limits. People have an opinion about everything I do. And I have to be a little careful with the things that I do, with the things that I wear. Basically with everything in life. When there is a camera, you have to be a little careful. That’s a limitation.”

Who is your role model?

“When it comes to looking for spaces, Jamie Vardy is one of the best in the world. I’ve looked at many aspects of his game.”

Are you always motivated?

“First of all, I want to win. Forever. I hate losing, it’s the worst thing there is.”

What will you do when you retire?

“I would like to have a small farm. I don’t know where, but I’m sure I’ll have animals. Some cows for sure.”

How was your time at Salzurgo?

“The first six months with Jesse Marsch were really tough. I always felt that he deserved to play more because he was good. I had to work a lot. And I was able to train more because I hardly played any games. So it was a good mental workout, but it was also good for my body.”

What do you think about Bellingham?

“He is a really good person. Jude has a tremendous talent. And I play just as well with him as I did with Jadon last year. We joke around a lot with each other – Jude and I have a really good connection on the pitch.”

Why is he getting injured a lot?

“It’s the worst feeling not being able to play, because that’s basically your job. If I could improve anything, and if I could choose it right now, it would be not getting injured. And if you ask me if I have any goal for 2022, it is not to get injured. And if I have any goal for the rest of my career, it’s not to get injured.”

Who is the toughest rival?

“Van Dijk is really good. You know how big, strong and fast he is. His reading of the matches is also crazy. I don’t think I won a single duel against him. At team level, I have never won against Bayern Munich, so I guess I have to name them. I think I’ve played them six times and I’ve lost every game.”

Your favorite to win the Champions League?

“Manchester City, PSG or Real Madrid. One of those three.”