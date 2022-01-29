Historic 1st expulsion with VAR in Concacaf in favor of Mexico

Enrique Martinez Villar

Kingston National Stadium, Jamaica





A historical fact it happened in the visit from Mexico to Jamaica, since in this duel the first VAR ejection in Concacaf Qualifying history, with a favorable balance for the Tricolor since after the review Damion Lowe was sent directly to the showers.

The Jamaican defender was the first victim of the Video Assistant Referee by a hard tackle on Andres Guardado in the final part of the first half that could end in a severe injury to the Tricolor captain, but fortunately he was able to continue in the game.

Initially, Salvadoran referee Ismael Cornejo did not draw a card despite the hardness of the entry on the Little Prince, he even said to keep playing despite the gestures of pain of the Mexican. Finally, after a few seconds, he received the notice from those in charge of the VAR.

There, through a radio, Cornejo reviewed the play and at 45 ‘he took the red card from Lowe, who when he was on his way to the locker room was intercepted by the coach of El Tri, Gerardo Daniel Martino, who approached him and said something to him, although it seemed in a friendly way.

On this Matchday 9 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, VAR appeared for the first time in its history and hence the importance.

