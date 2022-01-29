Historic Winter Storm Sweeps New England – NBC Boston

Thousands of Massachusetts residents lost power Saturday as a blizzard tore through the region with more than two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 80 mph in some areas.

As of early Saturday morning, over 85,000 residents reported power outages.

Click here to see all impacted areas

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Association (MEMA) warned that the greatest risk of power outages was in the eastern part of the state, including Cape Cod and the Islands.

So far, some of the hardest-hit cities include New Bedford with more than 19,000, Plymouth and Barnstable with nearly 10,000 each, Provincetown with around 6,000, Orleans with 3,900, Nantucket with 2,200 and Scituate with just over 1,000.

POWER OUTAGE – there is a widespread power outage affecting parts of Belmont. @belmontlight is aware of the outage and will be working to affect repairs. Follow @belmontlight for updates. Unless you have an emergency, do not call 911 to report a power outage — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) January 29, 2022

Get all the details about the winter storm here