Honduras loses 0-2 to Canada and ‘Bolillo’ has no symptoms of wanting to resign

SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS.- The airs of a possible triumph that the catracha fans breathed clinging to the possibility of an excuse that would serve as the perfect camouflage to believe again in qatar, were destroyed by Honduran national team who lost again 0-2 against Canada in the Olympic stadium.

Apparently the call of the “Bolillo” Gomez It was another bad decision of the Fenafuth. The Colombian coach is still unable to win with the H, there are already four games lost in a row.

The own goal of Denil Maldonado 10 minutes into the first half, the last hopeful link to win the first match of this tie collapsed. At the moment the Bicolor is parked in the defeats.

At 72 Jonathan David put the tombstone on Honduras and with a 2-0 in favor of the visit, La Bicolor greets its worst football moment.

The national cast did not take advantage of the location, it was not respected, and they disrespected it, El “Bolillo”, for its part, has no symptoms of wanting to resign.

Of the nine games that have been played in the tie, the H has tied three and lost 6. This has allowed the H to have three points and to be in the basement of the standings.

Meanwhile Canada is in first place with 19 points and has its ticket almost ready for Qatar.

Lineups:

Honduras: Buba López, Quayé, Denil Maldonado, Maynor Figueroa, Diego Rodríguez; Kervin Arriaga, Alfredo Mejía, Edwin Rodríguez; Alberth Elis, Choco Lozano and Romell Quioto.

Canada: Milan Borján; Alistair Johnston, Samuel Adekugbe, Steven Victoria, Samuel Piette; Junior Hoilett, Taj Buchanan, Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin; Scott Kennedy and Jonathan David.