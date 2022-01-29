How much is your personal data worth on the internet? | Doctor Techno | Magazine

This January 28 marks the International Day for the Protection of Personal Data to raise awareness about the treatment and protection they deserve.

The internet highway has many benefits and has made life easier in most of the world, especially in times of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, cyberspace made confinements a little more bearable, with online shopping, medical care, work, family and educational video calls, among various other aspects.

But, likewise, the internet is a gigantic space that, although it has great advantages, is also a scenario of risks. This is where users use their personal emails, upload photos on social networks, start chats, give information about home addresses, bank accounts, credit cards and more activities. Although financial institutions always send messages to avoid falling prey to scammers, many times there is a risk of falling.

Personal data is the most desired on the network. These data have a value, a situation that became evident when Facebook acquired the apps WhatsApp messaging for about $ 22,000 million; or Google’s $1.65 billion transaction to buy YouTube.

The EconomyJournal indicates that the social network and the search engine did not disburse these astronomical sums for the infrastructure of the platforms, but for the millions of users who used these applications. In any case, in social networks it is the users themselves who deliver information of their own free will.

Data Protection

In Ecuador, in 2021 the Organic Law on the Protection of Personal Data was published, whose objective is to guarantee the right and protection of this type of sensitive information, including access to and decision on them.

In the main, this legislation refers to the conditions that must be verified so that the processing of personal data is legitimate, including the forms through which the owner can express his will. In addition, it regulates the content and scope of the rights: to information; access; rectification and updating; elimination; of opposition; to portability; not to be the subject of a decision based solely or partially on automated assessments; public and free consultation before the National Registry of Personal Data Protection; to digital education.

What does the Organic Law of Personal Data of Ecuador consist of?

Companies continue to use the personal data of citizens without their consent, despite a new law

On the other hand, it enshrines some special categories of personal data, such as the so-called sensitive data, those of children and adolescents, health data and those of people with disabilities; and its specialized treatment is referred. But it also enshrines a sanctions regime that will not come into effect until two years after the law is published in the Official Gazette.

What to do from the field of cybersecurity?

According to François Leens, Country Manager of VU for Ecuador, and a specialist in cybersecurity, fraud prevention and identity protection, it is necessary raise awareness, train, protect, accompany and understand that data management also implies the creation of a culture dedicated to its protection. Not only companies dedicated to confronting cyberattackers must be alert to defend them and organizations from leaking maneuvers. Also, it is an act of individual awareness the daily use of technology.

Francois Leens

The massification of digitization requires measures that align all sectors, but it is essential to have education and awareness programs that are free and federal. Where there is an internet connection, a cell phone or a computer, knowledge must be present to be able to lead a good digital life without being victims of attacks.

“It is a requirement to put a special focus on children, adolescents and older adults to provide them with tools and provide them with recommendations that allow them to use these new tools safely and reliably. Because today, the greatest capital is oneself”, says Leens.

Facebook tries to clarify how it uses the data of its users

How does Facebook make millions with the personal data of its users?

User data from over 500 million Facebook accounts posted on hacker forum

On the other hand, if the data falls into the wrong hands, it could be sold to the highest bidder, who could use this information for different purposes. There are no official figures on how much this data could be worth, but some research, such as that carried out by the British company Experian, indicates that a global profile —with a person’s financial data, access data to their PayPal and Amazon accounts, and of their profiles on social networks – is sold on the internet black market, called dark web (dark web), for about 870 euros, that is, more than 1,000 dollars.

Kaspersky, the information security company, also observed offers in international forums and markets of the dark web. It indicates that some personal data —such as credit cards, access to banking and electronic payment services— are still in the same demand as they were almost a decade ago. But now new types of data have emerged, such as personal medical records and selfies with personal identification documents, priced at up to $60.

While unauthorized access to emails and social networks could cost from 400 to 800 dollars.

Type of data * cost Credit card details 6 to 10 dollars Scanned driver’s licenses From 5 to 25 dollars scanned passports From 6 to 15 dollars subscription services $0.50 to $8 selfie with documents $40 to $60 Medical history From 1 to 30 dollars ID $0.50 to $10

* Fountain: Kaspersky

The computer security company indicates that this data sold in the dark web can be used for extortion, scams, phishing and outright theft of money. Even certain types of data, such as access to personal accounts or password databases, can be used not only for financial gain, but also for reputational damage and identity theft.

Advice

François Leens, Country Manager of VU for Ecuador, explains that to minimize risks we must be vigilant and learn to detect them. VU’s technology operates by combining traditional cybersecurity controls with geolocation, biometrics and user behavior analysis based on machine learning.