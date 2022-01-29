How to make the 5G of your Xiaomi mobile consume much less battery

Prevent your Xiaomi mobile with 5G connectivity from spending a lot of battery with this simple trick, you only need a few seconds.

MIUI, Xiaomi’s customization layer, is characterized by having multiple functions that can directly influence your user experience. If we focus on the battery section, we found several tricks to save battery on your Xiaomi. The options increase if you have a Xiaomi 5G mobile, since there is an expressly oriented function in make 5G consume less battery.

Even if your device is one of the Xiaomi with more battery, autonomy can be affected if you keep 5G connectivity activated. Fortunately, the terminal has a function that allows you to reduce battery consumption without having to give up high speed offered by this mobile phone technology.

How to make the 5G of your Xiaomi mobile consume less battery

Is it true that 5G mobiles use more battery? This question has an affirmative answer, that is, your 5G mobile consumes more energy than those that have 4G connectivity. At Xiaomi they are aware of this, so they have integrated a function in MIUI aimed directly at reducing the battery consumption of 5G.

It only takes a few seconds of your time to figure out this trick and apply the necessary changes. According to the manufacturer, after activating this tool, the smartphone will consume less energy “in certain scenarios”. These are the steps to follow To make the 5G of your Xiaomi mobile consume less battery:

Go into the smartphone settings. Scroll down and tap on the section “Battery and Performance”. Within this menu, tap on the settings button in the upper right corner. Activate the function “5G Battery Saver”.

These four steps are necessary to activate the energy saving in the 5G of your Xiaomi mobile and so on. extend the use time until you have to go through the charger again.

Of course, if you need to extend the autonomy, you can always opt for the battery saving mode offered by the terminal, which even has a extreme battery saving mode. Finally, if you want to master your Xiaomi mobile even more, you can also use the best MIUI 12 tricks.

