How to receive an e-mail with the changes in a web page

What this page does is check periodically for any changes that may be on that particular website that we have put. We can configure that check to be every day, every week or if we want even every 5 minutes. We can easily be aware of any changes that occur.

As soon as there is any change, we will receive a response to the e-mail that we have configured. In this way we will quickly know that there has been an update or something has changed on that page in which we are interested.

Sken.io

Another alternative we have is Sken.io. Its operation is similar and we can also receive a notice by mail as soon as there is a change in a web page. We have to enter the official website and there we will find a bar to put the URL that we want to monitor.

Once we have put the urls, immediately begins to generate a screenshot of the entire site so that we can select a specific part, if we wish. This is very useful since, for example, there are web pages that update a news carousel on the side or similar. In this way we only select the section that interests us and that’s it.

Later we can select if we want it to check changes every day, every hour or something personalized by us. We can even put it to check the web page every minute to detect any changes that occur. Finally, when we give it to continue, it will show us a section to put the email where they will send us those notices when changes appear.

ChangeTower

We also have the option of ChangeTower to detect any changes that may appear on a website. We can enter their website and there click on the option to create a free monitoring for a site. In this case we have to register and create an account to start using it.

The process is similar to the previous ones: we put the web page that we want to monitor and, as soon as there are changes, they will send us an e-mail to our account to notify us of it. We can put them to notify us of any change, however insignificant it may be, but also only relevant changes.

You have different options. The free plan allows us to monitor a web page up to 6 times each day. If we need more, we will have to go to one of the payment plans available on your website. Its Power User plan is fully configurable, so it adapts to any user.

How to see if a website is current

But not only do we have the option of detecting any change in a Web page, but we can also see if a specific site is current or not. This way we will see if it has not been updated for even years, so we will be able to know if it is a reliable site or it could be a danger as well.

In this case, what we are going to do is use a fairly simple function. What we will do is add /sitemap_index.xml to the URL we are interested in. For example https://www.redeszone.net /sitemap_index.xml. When we enter, we will see the date of the last change that this web page has had. If that date is very old, it means that it doesn’t have frequent updates and the information there may not be currently valid. Possibly deprecated.

Another option that we have to know if a website is current is to use WayBackMachine. There we will have to put the address of a web page and see the changes you have had over time. We will see if it has really changed or if it has remained the same for a long time, which will also indicate that it may be obsolete.

These two options to see if a web page is current or not are totally free. The WayBackMachine also helps us see how a web page has changed over time. We will see sections that have been added, changes in the design, etc. A way to review the progress of any web page.

Conclusions

Therefore, we can say that there are different alternatives to control a web page and its possible changes. We have seen the options of Visualping, Sken.io and ChangeTower. The three pages allow you to receive an email as soon as a general change appears on the page or in the section that we have selected. There are also the two options that we have seen to see historical changes on a page.

This can also be very useful for website administrators. They can receive alerts as soon as any changes appear. It is one more way to know if a possible hacker has been able to access that website and has modified something that could put visitors at risk and affect the reputation of the website.