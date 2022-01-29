How to use WinExt Privacy Protector and improve privacy in Windows

What it does is it scans the system for those unwanted files that may be privacy issues. For example, analyze browsers like Chrome or Firefox, applications that we have installed, documents… In short, anything that we have in the system and that could be a threat to our privacy. This way we can eliminate it and prevent it from ending up in the wrong hands.

How to use this program

Using this program is very simple. it totally gratuitous and we can install it on Windows 10 and Windows 11. The first thing we have to do is download the application. We must always do it from reliable sources to avoid security problems that affect the system.

Once we have downloaded the file, the following will be install it. Automatically, once we complete the installation process, which only lasts a couple of minutes, it will show us a first screen as we see in the image below. There we will see the general aspects of this program.

As we can see, it analyzes Windows applications and also browsers. For example, browsing history, downloads, cookies, cache… By default some boxes are checked, but we can check or uncheck others as we are interested.

If we want to analyze everything that is marked or what we want to add, we just have to click on the Scan. It will automatically start scanning those files. It will show us all the content related to the browser’s search history, for example.

To clean and delete the files that contain data and information that could put privacy at risk, we just have to select what interests us and give it to Clean. This button appears to the right of the program. For example, we can delete the browser history, stored passwords, usernames… The same with the applications that are installed.

The program interface is simple. It does not have many options, beyond the basic buttons to select or deselect everything, delete, perform an analysis, etc. It is a basic program to carry out maintenance on the privacy of the system. It is useful in order not to have files that can be used against us. For example, if we share the computer, it can come in handy.

Tips to improve security

But keep in mind that WinExt Privacy Protector is not a program for improve security. We are not going to find a tool that protects us against viruses and other varieties of malware. It simply acts to protect information and make privacy always present. Therefore, we are going to give some advice in order to enhance security.

Use a good antivirus

It is very important to have security programs installed. A good antivirus it will prevent the entry of malware and any threat that could compromise our system. It is something that we must always apply, no matter what system we use. In the case of Windows, a very common one is Windows Defender itself. But we can also use others like Avast or Bitdefender.

However, beyond the antivirus we can also install other programs, such as a firewall or even browser add-ons that can help improve network security.

Have the system updated

Of course, essential to safety is having the properly updated equipment. We must always have the latest versions and correct any vulnerability that may exist and that serves as a gateway for a hacker to enter to steal data.

We must update Windows or the operating system that we use, but also any application that we are using. In addition, the drivers of the network card or any component must also have the latest versions so that they work correctly and problems do not appear.

Install only official apps

When installing programs like WinExt Privacy Protector or any other application, we should always make sure that we are adding legitimate software, downloaded from official sources. Otherwise we could have major problems that put our security at risk.

A hacker could use a modified application to sneak in malware. I could use links as if they were really official sites but they are full of viruses and other threats that steal our data and passwords.

Common sense

But if there is something important to improve security, it is common sense. It is essential avoid making mistakes that can hamper the proper functioning of the equipment. For example, a typical mistake is downloading a dangerous email attachment or, as mentioned above, downloading from dangerous sources.

Keep in mind that most cyber attacks will require user interaction. They will need us to download a file, install something, etc. Hence, common sense is very important to avoid problems.

In short, WinExt Privacy Protect is a program that we can install in Windows to improve privacy. It is very useful for deleting files that may be dangerous or serve as an entry point for an attacker to read personal data. However, we are going to have to take certain measures in order to protect security and not have problems.