How would a new Russian invasion of Ukraine affect Romania?

Romania is a key part of NATO’s security architecture in southeastern Europe, where it has a 650-kilometre border with Ukraine, so a Russian offensive against that country could have serious consequences for the Balkan country as well.

Russia expert Armand Gosu sees three possible scenarios. The most positive, which he considers unlikely, is that a diplomatic agreement will prevent war.

The most likely is that Russian intervention will come through irregular fighters and be confined to eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

The worst scenario would be a Russian intervention in the Odessa area and southern Ukraine, very close to the Romanian border.

An offensive in southern Ukraine

“That would be a nightmare for Romania, especially if Russia opened a corridor from the Black Sea coast to Transnistria to reach the mouths of the Danube,” Gosu told Efe, referring to the pro-Russian rebel republic, which on the paper is part of Moldova.

If this scenario materializes, which the expert considers unlikely, the NATO facilities in Romania would be just a few kilometers by land from territories occupied by Russia.

A war in southern Ukraine would likely cause a flood of refugees into Romania, and Gosu does not see the country, one of the poorest in the European Union, ready to take on “tens of thousands” of displaced people.

Claudiu Degeratu, a former Defense Ministry official in Bucharest, rules out that Romanian troops are militarily involved in Ukraine. “If it did happen, the intervention would be humanitarian in nature,” he notes.

Following the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, NATO has provided support to Ukraine in cyber security and due to its geographical position and human resources in this field, Romania has played a leading role.

“If NATO is to redouble cybersecurity assistance, Romania could step up its contribution,” explains Degeratu.

troop pledges

In addition to rejecting the Russian demand that NATO withdraw from Romania and Bulgaria, the United States and other Western countries have promised that they will reinforce the Alliance’s presence on their eastern borders in the event of a new outbreak of war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron has shown his willingness to send troops to Romania, and the United States is preparing to send 8,500 soldiers to Europe. According to experts, a part of these troops could be deployed in Romania.

Romania has applauded these initiatives, reaffirming its interest in receiving more troops to reinforce the allied deterrence capacity in the Black Sea, where it has a significant part of the coast.

More NATO in Romania

“We hope that NATO recognizes the need to deploy more permanent troops in Romania to participate in deterrence,” Degeratu says.

There is currently a small contingent of US troops on the Romanian Black Sea coast, mainly engaged in training the host army. NATO multinational troops carry out regular joint exercises in this area.

The Ukraine crisis could bring Romania closer to the level of allied military presence already enjoyed by member countries on the northern flank such as Poland and the Baltic states.

threat to national security

Since the Russian invasion of Crimea, Romania has made deterring Russia the top priority of its foreign policy.

In addition to devoting 2% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to military spending, as requested by NATO, Bucharest has declared Russia a threat to its national security.

Russia insists on calling NATO’s attitude “aggressive”, despite the fact that the nearly 30,000 soldiers that Moscow has deployed in Crimea – less than 400 kilometers from the Romanian coast – far exceeds the Alliance’s troops throughout its eastern flank.