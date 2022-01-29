“I have open arms”: Sylvia Pasquel gives her opinion on the arrest of Frida Sofía

Sylvia Pasquel, sister of Alejandra Guzmán She has always been recognized for speaking to the press about some aspects of her famous family, which is why she was recently questioned about the case of his niece Frida Sofíawho was arrested in recent days.

Recently, Sylvia Pinal was questioned about it in the program “Today”in which he commented that he will always have open arms for those who need it, including Frida Sofiawhich currently does not have a good relationship with the Pinal family.

“I always I am with open arms. Anyone who wants to get close to mewith all the pleasure and all the love in the world, I welcome him with open arms”, he commented.

However, the actress pointed out that it is not “offering” to have a relationship with someone who doesn’t want to: “But I’m not leaving offering that ‘here I am'”.

The arrest of Frida Sofia

Earlier in the week, it was announced the arrest of Frida Sofia in Miami, where he faced two charges first for disturbing public order and the second, for resisting arrest.

On your way out, Alejandra Guzman’s daughter had a conversation with different media outlets, to which he mentioned that He received no help from his family.